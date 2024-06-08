Viktor Hovland FaceTimed his swing coach to earn an instant result at the 2024 Memorial Round 2

Viktor Hovland is competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village in Dublin, Ohio. He had an average start to the event, as he carded -3 after round one. However, he made a comeback after round two, with a score of -3 on a challenging day and remained T2 going into the weekend.

During the post-round press conference, a journalist questioned the Norwegian about the secret of his turnaround. To which, he said that he face-timed his coach after his first round.

"Yeah, I just got on a FaceTime with Joe, and we just talked through some fields and simple cues that, you know, I saw some immediate kind of improvement. So it was nice to take those feels out to the courts today," revealed Hovland.

Trending

Notably, Hovland is the defending champion and is looking to retain the trophy this week. He's three strokes behind the leader and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. So, fans are expecting a cliffhanger of a finish to the tournament.

Meanwhile, the winner will receive $4 million from a total purse of $20 million. Along with the monetary benefits, the champion will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Recap of Viktor Hovland's performance at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Two

Viktor Hovland had an average start to the 2024 Memorial Tournament, an event hosted by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. Hovland started with three pars and made a bogey on the 4th hole.

However, the 26-year-old golfer made an exceptional comeback with an eagle and a birdie on the fifth and seventh holes, respectively. He dropped a shot on the 10th hole but redeemed himself with a birdies on the 13th and 14th holes, eventually finishing with -3 on a relatively easier day, and was 25th on the leaderboard.

As mentioned earlier, Hovland face-timed his coach and worked on a few things after round one. This conversation seems to have helped Viktor Hovland, as he looked confident and more in control of his swing.

Hence, even though he had an average front nine with two birdies and two bogeys, Hovland made a scintillating comeback on the back nine. He remained bogey-free and carded three birdies to score 69 on a challenging day where most golfers struggled.

On day 2, out of 73 golfers in the field, only six broke 70. Hence, it assisted the defending champion Viktor Hovland to be in contention going into the weekend, as he jumped up to be T2 along with Adam Hadwin.

Going into Sunday, Hovland will hope to continue the momentum and remain in contention for the final few holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback