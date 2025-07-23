Viktor Hovland hikes through Norway after his disappointing finish at the Open Championship 

Viktor Hovland last appeared on the golf course of Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship. After a disappointing T63 finish, Hovland is taking his time off the course to go hiking. Recently, he shared an Instagram story highlighting his recent adventure in Norway.

Ad

Hovland reshared an original story shared by golf commentator and his hiking companion Joakin Mikkelsen on July 23. The image featured Hovland standing a few steps away from a stag who's crossing the river. Hovland kept the same caption, which was written by Mikkelsen.

"The reminder whisperer," read the caption.

Image via Instagram—@viktor_hovland

Viktor Hovland in Norway | Source: IG/@viktor_hovland

A week ago, Hovland appeared at the Open, where he finished 63rd after a final round of 73. He also posted a 73 for his first and third rounds. His second round was better compared to these three, where he carded a 69.

Ad

Trending

Viktor Hovland shot a 2-over 73 in the final round, finishing at +4 overall. For the final round, he started with the front nine, making a bogey on the par-4 3rd and a birdie on the par-4 5th. However, a double bogey on the par-5 7th pushed him back. He finished the front nine with a 38. On the back nine, Hovland carded birdies on holes 12, 15, and 18 but gave away strokes with a bogey and a double bogey on holes 14 and 17, respectively. He played the back nine in even-par 35. His round included four birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys.

Ad

Apart from that, the explorer in Hovland also went on a trail when he was still at the Open.

Viktor Hovland jokes about “Aliens” during visit to Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland

On Saturday, July 20, Viktor Hovland took a break from the Open Championship to explore the natural wonders of Northern Ireland. The Norwegian golfer visited the iconic Giant’s Causeway and shared photos of his experience on his Instagram account. One of the pictures showed the famous interlocking basalt columns, formed by an ancient volcanic fissure eruption. Hovland seemed stunned by the surreal structure and captioned the post with a single word.

Ad

“Aliens.”

The Giant’s Causeway, located on the Antrim coast, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northern Ireland. Its unique geometric rock formations have long fascinated visitors, with local legends even suggesting it has otherworldly origins. In another photo, Hovland gave fans a wider view of the scenic area, highlighting the surrounding waters and steep green cliffs.

In addition to that, here's Viktor Hovland's 2025 season explored in detail:

The Sentry: T36 (70, 69, 68, 70)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22 (65, 70, 73, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: CUT (73, 76)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (77, 72)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (80, 68)

Valspar Championship: 1st (70, 67, 69, 67)

Masters Tournament: T21 (71, 69, 73, 73)

RBC Heritage: T13 (69, 68, 68, 69)

Truist Championship: T54 (69, 70, 71, 70)

PGA Championship: T28 (69, 71, 72, 71)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T25 (74, 73, 75, 70)

U.S. Open: 3rd (71, 68, 70, 73)

Travelers Championship: W/D (66, 75, 63)

Genesis Scottish Open: T11 (66, 72, 67, 67)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More