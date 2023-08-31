Viktor Hovland receives congratulations from 3x Tennis Grand Slam finalist and compatriot for his incredible end of season success

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland's compatriot Casper Ruud, who is a three-time tennis Grand Slam finalist, recently congratulated the 25-year-old golfer for his sensational 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

Hovland won three events, including two consecutive FedEx Cup playoff events. His win at the East Lake Golf Course last week secured an astonishing $18 million paycheck for the 25-year-old.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour on Twitter, Ruud started off by congratulating Hovland and added that the win would rank very high in Norwegian sports history. He became the first Norwegian to win the FedEx Cup.

"Hey, Viktor, just wanted to congratulate you on the historic victory for you, for all golf fans around the world, in Norway and for all sports. You know, Norwegian sports history, this goes very, very high up," Ruud said.

Casper Ruud, who called himself a golf fan, highlighted that it was fun seeing Viktor Hovland play, especially in the last two weeks.

"As a golf fan, it was incredible to watch the level you played, the last couple of weeks, which was just insane. I wish someday I could just play, you know, a percentage of good of how you play," Ruud said.

Ruud was delighted to see how Hovland played at Olympia Fields in the BMW Championship. He emphasized his fellow Norwegian's round of 61 at the event and compared it to "video game golf". He added that the golfer continued his form in the Tour Championship.

In conclusion, Casper Ruud congratulated Viktor Hovland again and hoped that the latter would enjoy his time off. He added that Hovland had a tremendous season and he would cheer for him at the upcoming Ryder Cup in Rome.

"The season you've delivered is beyond words to describe. So enjoy. And I will cheer you on whenever you go to Rome for Ryder Cup. Team Europe all the way. And yeah, enjoy some time off and maybe see you around," Casper Ruud said.

How much did Viktor Hovland win in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season?

The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer had a spectacular season on the leading American Golf Tour. His stats undoubtedly speak for him; Hovland played 23 events this season and didn't miss a single cut.

Viktor Hovland finished nine times in the top 10, including his three victories at the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. He also won an unofficial PGA Tour event, the Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by Tiger Woods.

Excluding his $18 million prize money win at the season's final event at East Lake, Hovland accumulated $14,112,235 as on-course earnings.

Viktor Hovland will now travel to Rome to represent Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup. As of now, he will be accompanied by Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton in the Luke Donald-led team.