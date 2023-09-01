Viktor Hovland’s $18,000,000 Tour Championship win only second in viewership to Tiger Woods’ 2018 PGA Tour win: Report

Viktor Hovland's Tour Championship victory had garnered over 4.613 million views, making it the second most-watched telecast in the history of the tournament. According to Talk Sport, Tiger Woods's victory at the 2018 Tour Championship was the most-watched telecast of the event.

Woods' victory has attracted more than 7.202 million views, which is considered to be one of the most impressive tournaments of all time.

Seeding two back-to-back championships, Viktor Hovland took over the control of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He registered a victory at the 2023 BMW Championship, which helped him to earn a check of $3.6 million before he joined the star-packed field of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the Tour Championship.

Hovland was in incredible form at the FedEx Cup final. Even after starting two strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler, he managed to finish five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele and won the tournament and $18 million in prize money.

How does Viktor Hovland’s 2023 Tour Championship win compare to 2018 Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland, both were impressive with performances at the Tour Championship. However, when Woods played in 2018, the advanced stroke format was not implemented and thus he had to start with other golfers, while Hovland started with a score of under eight.

Woods played four rounds of 65-68-65-71 to finish with a total of 11 under par 269. Hovland, on the other hand, played all four rounds of under 70.

The Norwegian golfer started the game with a birdie on the 10th hole of the first round after making pars on the initial nine holes. He carded a birdie on the 13th and wrapped up with a score of 68.

In the second round, Hovland began with a birdie on the fourth hole and then added a birdie on the sixth followed by a bogey on the next hole. He made four back-to-back birdies from 12th to 15th holes in the second half of the game and finished with a score of 64.

Hovland made five birdies and one bogey in the third round to settle for a score of 66 and added four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine of the final round to score 63.

He finished with a score of 27 under 261 to win the championship by five strokes. Tiger Woods clinched the trophy in 2018 by two strokes.

With a victory at the Tour Championship, Viktor Hovland secured a spot in the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He is excited to compete at the biennial tournament and in an interview with GQ Sports, he spoke about the event saying:

"It's going to be super exciting. We didn't have the best go-round last time. And I haven't experienced a Ryder Cup in Europe. So I think that that's going to be a very different atmosphere. I think our team is looking very good. I really like our chances. I'm just super excited. And my job is to kind of try to come in in as good shape as possible and do my best and hopefully we can get the Cup back."