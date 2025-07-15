Viktor Hovland shares collab with Swedish apparel brand ahead of the Open Championship

Viktor Hovland made an announcement on his social media handle ahead of the much awaited final Major of the season, the Open Championship. Hovland last competed at the Genesis Scottish Open where carded a total 8-under par score of 272 to share a tie for 11th with Wyndham Clark.

Hovland is set to make his fifth appearance at The Open that is scheduled to take place at the Dunluce Course of the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. As he looks to claim his maiden Major title, he shared the news of the launch of the Open Tour line by J.Lindeberg, a Swedish sportswear brand.

Hovland shared a picture of himself wearing one of the pieces of the collection featuring the brand's logo on the back. He captioned the post on Instagram:

"The final major of the year has arrived. The @jlindebergofficial Open capsule collection is live and ready for golf’s biggest stage."

J.Lindeberg is a Swedish apparel and accessories brand that aims to bridge the gap between fashion and sportswear leading to a harmony of style and performance in their creations. Viktor Hovland first partnered with the sportswear brand in 2019, when he turned professional.

Hovland has played four editions of The Open since 2019. He made his debut at the Major in 2021 and finished at T12. The next year at St. Andrews, Hovland settled for a two-way tie for fourth, despite capturing a joint lead with Rory McIlroy at the end of round three.

In 2023, Hovland finished T13 after shooting a 3-under par final score at the Royal Liverpool course. Last year, however, the Norwegian golfer missed the cut after carding a 10-over par score at Royal Troon.

Viktor Hovland spoke about putting 'one thing' in place ahead of the Open

Viktor Hovland during his practice at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Viktor Hovland carries good momentum heading into the final Major besides his recent neck injury at the Travelers Championship. With a decent result at the Genesis Scottish Open as well, the 27-year-old will look to beat his best outcome at the Open Championship.

During the post-round press conference at the Renaissance Club, Hovland spoke about the improvements he would take away from the Scottish Open into the Major week. He shared:

"It's hard to put one thing in place, but, I mean, like technically, swing mechanics and stuff, I still need to improve a little bit before I feel super confident and just comfortable out there and knowing that I'm going to hit it well every single day. We're a little bit away from that."

Hovland also spoke about his improvements in chipping and putting and hopes to continue that at Royal Portrush.

