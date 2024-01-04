Viktor Hovland and his swing coach ‘TrackMan Maestro’ Joe Mayo part ways after FedEx Cup win: Report

Viktor Hovland astonished the golf community by reportedly parting ways with his swing coach, "TrackMan Maestro" Joe Mayo. According to a recent report by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis, the Norwegian golfer split ways with his coach, who provided him with assistance during his FedEx Cup Playoff victories.

Hovland has been coached by Mayo since the beginning of the 2022–23 season and has contributed to the success of the World No. 4 golfer.

Viktor Hovland arguably had the best year of his career in 2023, under the guidance of Mayo. Mayo has enhanced Viktor's stroke gain by 91 spots and assisted him in changing his short-game mechanics. However, the latest news claims that Hovland will no longer work with his swing coach.

Lewis tweeted about the disheartening news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying that Hovland did not want to reveal the reason for their split. He tweeted:

"Viktor Hovland is no longer working with swing coach Joe Mayo. Hovland did not want to get into details regarding the split. Last year Viktor worked with Mayo to change his short game mechanics and improved 91 positions in strokes gained around the greens from 2022 to 2023."

Expand Tweet

Mayo has cemented his name in the golf industry through social media. The swing coach has been helping the young golfers work on their golf swings under the moniker @TrackmanMaestro.

According to Golf.com, he has served as the director of instruction at TPC Summerlin and has worked with numerous professional golfers over the years.

Mayo grew up in the small town of Cedar Grove, Tennessee, and was into volleyball during his school days. He aspired to be a volleyball player but his right eye retina was damaged, which shattered his dream as he switched to playing golf.

He had worked as a professional poker player and also worked at a retail golf store before starting to post golf videos on his social media account.

His valuable knowledge and mastery of the sport have earned him the trust of golf fans and he became a popular golf swing coach soon before being appointed by Viktor Hovland.

A quick recap of Viktor Hovland's performance while working with Joe Mayo

Viktor Hovland's performance has visibly improved during his time working with Joe Mayo. The Norwegian golfer has won three PGA Tour tournaments in the last season.

He competed in 23 events last season and was successful in making the cut in all of them. In addition to winning three tournaments, Hovland finished runner-up in one tournament and recorded nine top-10 finishes last season.

Hovland has won two back-to-back FedEx Cup events, including the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship and was part of the Ryder Cup, where he played for the winning European squad. He has also won the 2023 Memorial Tournament and finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship.