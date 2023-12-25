How was Viktor Hovland’s year in golf? Exploring the Norwegian golfer's results, earnings and more from 2023

Viktor Hovland has dominated the headlines throughout the year 2023. He started with a T18 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was impressive throughout the season. He won two back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events and was the Tour Championship winner, which earned him $18 million in bonuses. He was auto-qualified for the Ryder Cup and contributed 3.5 points to his team's victory against Team USA.

Viktor Hovland emerged victorious in three PGA Tour events in 2023 and did not miss the cut in any of the tournaments. This year, the Norwegian golfer participated in all four majors with his best result being a tie for second at the PGA Championship. He placed 19th at the US Open, T13 at The Open Championship, and T7 at the Masters.

According to Spotrac, Viktor Hovland has earned $34 million this year, including $14 million from official tournaments, $1.1 million from unofficial tournaments, and $18 million in bonuses after winning the Tour Championship.

A quick recap of Viktor Hovland's tournament results and earnings of 2023

Here are the results and earnings of Viktor Hovland in 2023:

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Venue: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)

Result: T18

Score: 67-72-70-66

Prize money: $229,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: T13

Score: 70-67-69-71

Prize money: $182,250

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: T42

Score: 70-70-71-71

Prize money: $65,350

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T20

Score: 69-71-70-69

Prize money: $197,667

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T10

Score: 71-71-66-75

Prize money: $485,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: T3

Score: 69-71-70-68

Prize money: $1,475,000

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 65-73-70-74

Prize money: $580,500

RBC Heritage

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Result: T59

Score: 64-70-78-71

Prize money: $44,800

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: T43

Score: 71-69-66-77

Prize money: $69,000

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T2

Score: 68-67-70-68

Prize money: $1,540,000

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Result: T16

Score: 71-68-66-73

Prize money: $132,675

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 71-71-69-70-4

Prize money: $3,600,000

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: 19

Score: 69-70-69-72

Prize money: $258,662

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands

Result: T29

Score: 67-65-70-66

Prize money: $134,000

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club

Result: T25

Score: 73-63-67-72

Prize money: $73,598

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: T13

Score: 70-72-66-73

Prize money: $232,875

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Venue: TPC Southwind

Result: T13

Score: 72-64-65-69

Prize money: $386,667

BMW Championship

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club

Result: 1

Score: 69-68-65-61

Prize money: $3,600,000

TOUR Championship

Venue: East Lake Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 68-64-66-63

Prize money: $18,000,000

Hero World Challenge

Venue: Albany

Result: 10

Score: 73-73-70-63

DP World Tournaments

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: 5

Score: 69-70-67-67

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)

Result: T2

Score: 69-66-66-68