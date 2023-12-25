Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How was Viktor Hovland’s year in golf? Exploring the Norwegian golfer's results, earnings and more from 2023

How was Viktor Hovland’s year in golf? Exploring the Norwegian golfer's results, earnings and more from 2023

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Dec 25, 2023 11:30 GMT
Hero World Challenge - Round Three
Viktor Hovland (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland has dominated the headlines throughout the year 2023. He started with a T18 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was impressive throughout the season. He won two back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events and was the Tour Championship winner, which earned him $18 million in bonuses. He was auto-qualified for the Ryder Cup and contributed 3.5 points to his team's victory against Team USA.

Viktor Hovland emerged victorious in three PGA Tour events in 2023 and did not miss the cut in any of the tournaments. This year, the Norwegian golfer participated in all four majors with his best result being a tie for second at the PGA Championship. He placed 19th at the US Open, T13 at The Open Championship, and T7 at the Masters.

According to Spotrac, Viktor Hovland has earned $34 million this year, including $14 million from official tournaments, $1.1 million from unofficial tournaments, and $18 million in bonuses after winning the Tour Championship.

A quick recap of Viktor Hovland's tournament results and earnings of 2023

Here are the results and earnings of Viktor Hovland in 2023:

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Venue: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)
  • Result: T18
  • Score: 67-72-70-66
  • Prize money: $229,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
  • Result: T13
  • Score: 70-67-69-71
  • Prize money: $182,250

WM Phoenix Open

  • Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
  • Result: T42
  • Score: 70-70-71-71
  • Prize money: $65,350

The Genesis Invitational

  • Venue: Riviera Country Club
  • Result: T20
  • Score: 69-71-70-69
  • Prize money: $197,667

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

  • Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
  • Result: T10
  • Score: 71-71-66-75
  • Prize money: $485,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
  • Result: T3
  • Score: 69-71-70-68
  • Prize money: $1,475,000

Masters Tournament

  • Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Result: T7
  • Score: 65-73-70-74
  • Prize money: $580,500

RBC Heritage

  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Result: T59
  • Score: 64-70-78-71
  • Prize money: $44,800

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club
  • Result: T43
  • Score: 71-69-66-77
  • Prize money: $69,000

PGA Championship

  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Result: T2
  • Score: 68-67-70-68
  • Prize money: $1,540,000

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Venue: Colonial Country Club
  • Result: T16
  • Score: 71-68-66-73
  • Prize money: $132,675

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

  • Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 71-71-69-70-4
  • Prize money: $3,600,000

U.S. Open

  • Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
  • Result: 19
  • Score: 69-70-69-72
  • Prize money: $258,662

Travelers Championship

  • Venue: TPC River Highlands
  • Result: T29
  • Score: 67-65-70-66
  • Prize money: $134,000

Genesis Scottish Open

  • Venue: The Renaissance Club
  • Result: T25
  • Score: 73-63-67-72
  • Prize money: $73,598

The Open

  • Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
  • Result: T13
  • Score: 70-72-66-73
  • Prize money: $232,875

FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Venue: TPC Southwind
  • Result: T13
  • Score: 72-64-65-69
  • Prize money: $386,667

BMW Championship

  • Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 69-68-65-61
  • Prize money: $3,600,000

TOUR Championship

  • Venue: East Lake Golf Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 68-64-66-63
  • Prize money: $18,000,000

Hero World Challenge

  • Venue: Albany
  • Result: 10
  • Score: 73-73-70-63

DP World Tournaments

BMW PGA Championship

  • Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
  • Result: 5
  • Score: 69-70-67-67

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

  • Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)
  • Result: T2
  • Score: 69-66-66-68

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...