Viktor Hovland’s 2023 earnings - Exploring the Norwegian golfer’s impressive season 

The 2022-23 season was the best of Viktor Hovland's professional career so far. The quality of his performance brought him very good sporting results and had a clear expression in his earnings.

Viktor Hovland earned an astronomical $38,425,104.88 for his sporting results during the 2022-2023 season. This includes what he achieved on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The Norwegian consolidated his PGA Tour star status with three victories and another 15 Top-25 finishes in 23 tournaments played (he also made every single cut). To this must be added Viktor Hovland's victory in the Hero World Challenge in 2022 and his 10th place in the same tournament in 2023.

But the excellence of his results goes far beyond that, as Viktor Hovland shone in the most important tournaments of the season. He was in the Top 20 in all four Majors. Although he did not win any of them, Hovland came very close by finishing T2 at the PGA Championship.

Viktor Hovland was also very good in the 2023 Signature Events, even winning The Memorial. In addition, he finished T3 in The PLAYERS Championship (colloquially known as the fifth Major).

Viktor Hovland also qualified for the post-season playoffs and won the last two events. This gave him the FedEx Cup title and the biggest paycheck of the season ($18 million).

Not surprisingly, Hovland was among the players with the most positive impact on the PGA Tour. This earned him $5 million in correspondence with the Player Impact Program of the circuit.

As for the DP World Tour, Hovland participated in two tournaments (in addition to those co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour). These were the BMW Championship and the DP World Tour Championship, in which he also had outstanding performances (5th and T2, respectively). Both results earned him $1.3 million.

Viktor Hovland's 2022-2023 season analysed

Here is Hovland's performance during the 2022-23 (PGA Tour) and 2023 season (DP World Tour):

PGA Tour:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T5) $401,500.00

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (T21) $119,280.00

World Wide Technology Championship (T10) $190,650.00

Hero World Challenge* (1) $1,000,000.00

Sentry Tournament of Champions (T18) $229,000.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T13) $182,250.00

WM Phoenix Open (T42) $65,350.00

The Genesis Invitational (T20) $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T10) $485,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship (T3) $1,475,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (T31) $113,761.91

Masters Tournament (T7) $580,500.00

RBC Heritage (T59) $44,800.00

Wells Fargo Championship (T43) $69,000.00

PGA Championship (T2) $1,540,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge (T16) $132,675.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (P1) $3,600,000.00

U.S. Open (19) $258,662.00

Travelers Championship (T29) $134,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open (T25) $73,597.50

The Open Championship (T13) $232,875.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship (T13) $386,666.66

BMW Championship (1) $3,600,000.00

TOUR Championship (P1) $18,000,000

Hero World Challenge* (10) $170,000.00

DP World Tour:

BMW PGA Championship (5) $392.893,20

DP World Tour Championship (T2) $919.976,68