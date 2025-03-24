"W Tiger Woods"; "We need Charlie Woods vs. Kai Trump on YouTube" - Fans react to 15x major champ's relationship announcement with Vanessa Trump 

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods confirming his relationship with Vanessa Trump. The American golfer has recently confirmed his relationship with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law by sharing some of their pictures on his social media.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about Tiger Woods' dating life on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption that says:

"#LOVE LIFE — Tiger Woods announces his relationship with Vanessa Trump: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.” @TWlegion"

Fans jumped to the comment section to react to the news. A fan suggested a YouTube match between Tiger Woods' son Charlie and Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai, as both of them are avid golfers.

"We need Charlie vs. Kai on YouTube ASAP!" a fan said.

Meanwhile, some called it a win for Tiger Woods.

"W Tiger," another fan said.

Some other fans talked about the news in the comment section.

"I think that’s great news !!" a fan commented.

"Good for them," another fan said.

"So awesome!" a fan said.

Meanwhile, one said that Tiger Woods would now be the stepdad of Kai Trump.

"Is Tiger now Kai Trump's stepdad!????" one fan questioned.

Notably, Kai Trump and Charlie Woods recently competed at the Junior Invitational in their respective divisions. However, they struggled with their game. Kai Trump settled in the 24th position in the girls' division at +52, while Charlie settled in the T25 position at 11-over in the boys' category.

Tiger Woods is recovering from an injury

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods revealed that he had a special surgery after he ruptured his left Achilles while practicing his game. The American has been recovering from it. Sharing the update with fans, Woods wrote,

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon......... I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

While away from the greens, Tiger Woods recently confirmed his romantic relationship with Vanessa Trump. He was previously dating Erica Herman, but the couple parted ways in 2022. Since then, Woods has kept his personal life away from the limelight.

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, mother of his kids Sam and Charlie Woods, but the couple divorced in 2010 due to the 15-time Major winner's infidelity. He was then romantically linked to Lindsey Vonn, and the pair were together for a few years before parting ways in 2015. Woods also reportedly dated Kristin Smith for a while, from 2015 to 2017.

