“Wait I may actually like Billy Horschel now”: Fans applaud Florida-born golfer for handing Just Stop Oil protester to police

Billy Horschel has done a little bit more than just play golf at the 2023 Open. The 151st Open Championship is underway at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. Oil protestors stormed onto the course on Friday, July 21, disrupting the tournament. A similar incident took place at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.

One of the protestors used smoke flares and orange powder and entered the course near the 17th Hole, which is also known as the Little Eye. American golfer Billy Horschel took matters into his own hands and turned the protestor over to the police immediately.

NUCLR Golf posted about the situation on Twitter, adding a video and the following caption:

"@BillyHo_Golf handed over one of the Just Stop Oil protesters to police after they stormed the 17th hole with a smoke flare & orange powder. Billy got a huge applause from the crowd."

Fans were also impressed with Bill Horschel's quick thinking. The American prevented a major disruption on the golf course while keeping other golfers and staff safe. The protestor was promptly escorted out of the course.

Applauding Horschel's efforts on Twitter, one fan wrote:

"Wait i may actually like Billy Horschel now."

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter:

Michael @MikeEMT12 The people that are doing this at sporting events are the dumbest fuckin people. twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/stat…

Richie Barnes @R_Barnes407 twitter.com/nuclrgolf/stat… Biggest W for a gator in a while

db @Pepeb72 @NUCLRGOLF @BillyHo_Golf Didn't do their research on which golfer to interrupt, billy would definitely be one to avoid 🤣

Slater @B_RadSlater @NUCLRGOLF @BillyHo_Golf Dang it, don't make me like you Bill Ho!

Billy Horschel struggles to make mark at 2023 Open Championship

Despite his heroic act, Billy Horschel's performance on the course has not been that great. He finished the second round after carding a score of 75, which left him with an overall score of +6. Seeing as though the cut line is expected to be at +2, Horschel might not see the course over the weekend.

Horschel had a rather slow start to the tournament, shooting two bogeys on his starting holes on Thursday. After playing 36 holes over two days, he has managed to sink in just three birdies. While he did make two birdies on the second day, the four bogeys he also made has contributed to him missing the cut.

Amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood led the tournament after the first day of play. The Royal Liverpool Course is proving to be a tough course for golfers to navigate.