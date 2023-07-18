“That’s why we put Jay Monahan…” - Billy Horschel claims he’s in the ‘minority’ when commenting on the PGA Tour transparency

In a recent interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, Bill Horschel discussed the contentious merging of the PGA Tour and the PIF. The American golfer spoke on the deal's transparency, claiming that he's a minority in speaking out on the subject.

Horschel spoke with Lewis about the arrangement on Monday, July 17, before this week's Open Championship.

“I’m in the minority probably on this — I don’t think they always have to be transparent with us because I just don’t see the benefit always of being transparent, telling us everything," Horschel said.

"Do they come to us and discuss a sponsor of a PGA Tour event that they’re trying to get; if everyone’s happy with that sponsor; is the agreement that they made with that sponsor, is everyone happy with? We’re not business people. We don’t have the knowledge, we don’t have the experience in that world to make those decisions," he added.

Horschel went on to say that in his 15 years on Tour, he realized that the PGA Tour is more of a member-input organization than a member-run organization.

“I’ve been out here for 15 years now, and I think I quickly understood that even though it’s a member-run organization, it truly wasn’t a member-run organization. It’s more of a member-input organization, in my opinion." he elaborated.

"When you have a company like this, the PGA Tour, that’s a billion-dollar-worth business on a yearly basis, it’s tough to get 200 players, 200-plus players who are members, to agree on the direction of the PGA Tour. That’s why we put [commissioner] Jay Monahan and the executives in the position they are,” Horshel continued.

It is worth noting that Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently agreed to negotiate an agreement with LIV Golf, and the series has even dropped its legal case.

Billy Horschel explained his golf practice tactics

Bill Horschel is expected to compete in the Open Championship, which will be held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20 to July 23. He last competed in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, finishing in 65th place.

The DP World Tour shared a video of Horschel practicing ahead of the start of the Scottish Open. He was spotted on the range in an unusual configuration of balls.

Herschel stated the rationale for his one-of-a-kind practice session, saying:

“Scottie Vail, he was caddying for me, he caddies for Keegan Bradley now. He said, ‘What if we start having a certain amount of golf balls we hit every time? There are 44 balls down here, he throws me about five or six drivers, so I’m hitting about 50 balls.

“I know with this setup, it’s going to take me about 25 to 30 minutes to hit my balls,” Horschel added. “So I’m always on track with my time. I’m not getting lost in time.”

Billy Horschel went professional in 2009 and has won 11 competitive competitions since then. He has seven PGA Tour victories and is looking forward to his first Major title.