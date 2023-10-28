“Walk away and hope for the best” - Sports analyst explains whether LIV Golf teams are a good investment or not

Dozens of players from different golf series around the world have deflected to join LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Most of the players have joined the series for money. Golfers receive a lucrative amount in prize money. Recently, Crushers won the Team Championship and received $14 million in prize money.

However, players only received $1.4 million each and the rest of the money to the team. Recently, a California-based advisory firm president Eric Coonrod spoke about the potential investment in the LIV Golf teams with Golf Digest.

Speaking about investigating, Coonrod said:

"If I'm advising a client who is considering buying in, I don't think you want to look at this as a passive investment where you write a check, walk away and hope for the best. This is an opportunity to actively participate in building something that could change the golf industry. There's real work to be done building a brand, growing audience and attracting sponsors and broadcast exposure."

He went on to talk about putting bets on professional golfers, saying:

"You're placing a bet on exceptional leadership, market disruption and growth potential. LIV is certainly showing early signs of all those things. You can compare it to, say, cryptocurrency. It seems cool now. People want to be a part of it, and it could provide a huge return, but there are significant risks. I suspect the people who end up taking that gamble aren't going to be ones who'll have trouble paying their bills if it doesn't work out."

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf concluded last week and hopefully soon the series will unveil their schedule for the upcoming season.

LIV Golf Teams

LIV Golf has 12 teams with four players in each. Here are the teams and their members who competed in 2023:

Torque GC

Captain Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Majesticks GC

Captains Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Smash GC

Captain Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

4 Aces GC

Captain Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Fire Balls GC

Captain Sergio Garcia, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

HY Flyers GC

Captain Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Iron Heads GC

Captain Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

RangeGoats GC

Captain Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Ripper GC

Captain Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Cleeks GC

Captain Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Crushers GC

Captain Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Stinger GC

Captain Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel