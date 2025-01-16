Was Bob Uecker a golf fan? Exploring the late sportscaster's passion for the game

Late Milwaukee Brewers' sportscaster Bob Uecker had carved an indelible place for himself in the world of sports. Along with being a legendary baseball personality, he was also a passionate golfer.

Although, he soon learned to love the game, his first brush with golf was "pretty frustrating". He talked about his experience on the greens in a 2020 interview with Golf.com.

"Back when I was playing pro baseball. It was pretty frustrating at first. The ball’s sitting up on a tee, but I’d hit it out of bounds, or hook it, or hit a grounder. It’s not like you’ve got some guy throwing a pitch 100 miles an hour at you,"

He told David Feherty when he appeared on the latter's Golf Channel show in 2016 that he only began to grow fond of golf when he started playing the pros in charity events. Those instances helped him understand the sport better (via Golf Week).

"I love the game of golf. I didn't really appreciate it until I started playing a round of golf with you guys. I could see how you can move a ball one way or the other. The chipping game, the short game, how tough that is. It's unbelievably tough,"

Uecker was a man of many talents, and humour was perhaps one of the biggest of them. He had an amusing answer when asked about his golfing abilities (via Golf.com).

"I could put a stick of dynamite in my driver and still only hit it 200 yards,"

On David Feherty's show, the voice of Milwaukee Brewers also drew comparisons between his frustrations in both of his favorite sports (via Golf Week).

"In baseball, if we hit a pitch that's in on our hands, so to speak, like right above the handle ... it can be a little blooper to right field. That's good. That's a base hit. You don't hit it good, but it's a base hit. If you guys do that, you're really in trouble,"

In 2015, he even organized an eponymous Bob Uecker Front Row Classic at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. The golf event was beneficial towards the charitable Make-A-Wish Foundation. The baseball Hall of Famer was involved in several charitable initiatives.

Lovingly called as 'Mr. Baseball', he had a .200 batting average when he played baseball. The legendary sportscaster was diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer in 2023. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 90.

Milwaukee Brewers pay their respects to Bob Uecker saying "#ThankYouUeck"

Bob Uecker celebrating Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 NL Central Championship win (Source: Imagn)

Bob Uecker had become synonymous with the Milwaukee Brewers, serving as the team's sportscaster for almost 54 years. On Thursday, the team paid its respects to the legend by posting heartfelt messages pouring in from friends, family, and players alike.

The team's social media profile pictures were changed to "UECK" with a baseball glove. The caption read "#ThankYouUeck".

Bob Uecker made a profound impact on the world through his broadcasting. His demise is truly a tremendous loss to the sporting world.

