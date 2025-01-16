Will Smith sends emotional message after Bob Uecker's death

Early On Thursday, the baseball world learned that legendary Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker had died at the age of 90. His family stated that he had been battling small-cell lung cancer since 2023.

Uecker was one of the most unique broadcasters the game has seen. His witty and enthusiastic approach to the game made him a success.

Much of the baseball world mourned his death after it was reported. Plenty of those who were close to Uecker posted heartfelt messages, including former Brewers pitcher Will Smith.

"RIP Ueck! One of the funniest people I have met in my baseball career" said Smith.

Will Smith's Instagram Story

Outside of the legendary status he held in the MLB, Uecker was also a comedian and played quite a few roles on television. He was most known for his roles as George Owens on "Mr. Belvedere" and Harry Doyle in the film series "Major League."

Al Michaels shares hilarious story about Bob Uecker

Milwaukee Brewers - Bob Uecker (Photo via IMAGN)

One person who has done a lot of work with Brewers' great Bob Uecker over the years is Al Michaels. The two shared a close relationship as they got to know each other over the years and became good friends.

In 2020, Michaels was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show. During his segment, he shared a story about Uecker which showed the legendary broadcaster's hilarious nature.

"[Howard] Cosell says 'Okay Uecky, you know, you don't have to be so truculent. You do know what truculent means, don't you?' And without hesistating, Uecker says, 'Of course, Howard, if you had a truck and I borrowed it, it would be a truck-you-lent'" said Michaels.

Uecker's quick and witty responses made him the lovable character he grew to become. The MLB world certainly lost a legend here.

