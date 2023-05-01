“Was never in doubt” – Fans react to Tony Finau lifting the Mexico Open at Vidanta trophy

Tony Finau beat defending champion Jon Rahm by three strokes to win the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, his sixth win on the PGA Tour.

Finau shot 5 under 66 in the final round at Vidanta Vallarta to close the four-day total at 24-under 260. Notably, he was runner-up at the event last year, losing to Rahm by a single-stroke margin.

Here's how fans reacted to Finau's victory at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta:

"Was never in doubt"

"Looks likes Tony Finau got his justice after last year’s runner-up finish. Congratulations to him. Can’t wait for the Wells Fargo Championship next week."

g1-_r6ji 🇺🇦 @PSN_G1R6JI @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf @MexicoOpenGolf Looks likes Tony Finau got his justice after last year's runner-up finish. Congratulations to him. Can't wait for the Wells Fargo Championship next week.

"and nobody noticed because he's won 4 of them during the LIV Golf era... I could probably win one or two PGA tour events nowadays.. It's the minor leagues of golf"

Manna Pro @Sanitation285 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf



#LIVTOUR

#LIVTOUR

#PGA @MexicoOpenGolf and nobody noticed because he's won 4 of them during the LIV Golf era... I could probably win one or two PGA tour events nowadays.. It's the minor leagues of golf

"Iv played every EA golf game since 2001, have had a fleeting interest in the golf majors since and since the netflix show have gained more an interest. So to see finau win its fantastic cause i know it couldnt happen to a better guy"

Pauly85F @Forde85 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf @MexicoOpenGolf Iv played every EA golf game since 2001, have had a fleeting interest in the golf majors since and since the netflix show have gained more an interest. So to see finau win its fantastic cause i know it couldnt happen to a better guy

"Can’t stop winning now 🤩 major up next let’s go"

"What a guy, after watching full swing he deserves everything 👏"

"Might be best player to have not won a major! 🤷‍♂️🏌🏻‍♂️"

"Awesome final round to watch! Congrats to Tony and Rahm with a great round as well."

Tony gettin used to winning! Hes capable of huge rolls!!

"I really wanted to see this. It’s been a while. Well deserved Tony!"

"Congratulations and blessing for many more wins💕💕"

"Nice Win, Tony.. But remember the Buffalo Bills went to 4 SUPER BOWLS & never won, they are always remembered as a 2nd place team, So what is it that I'm saying, you need Majors to be a Legend. But good win Big T."

Mr.DMD @MRDMDPR @PGATOUR

Mr.DMD @MRDMDPR @PGATOUR

Big T. @tonyfinaugolf Nice Win, Tony.. But remember the Buffalo Bills went to 4 SUPER BOWLS & never won, they are always remembered as a 2nd place team, So what is it that I'm saying, you need Majors to be a Legend. But good winBig T.

"Is there a place where you can see each golfers trophy portfolio?"

NMH @nosmhsnow @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf Is there a place where you can see each golfers trophy portfolio?

"Congratulations buddy! I just watched the episode of Full Swing with you and your family. I’m very happy for you!"

Mr. Borso @MrBorso @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf Congratulations buddy! I just watched the episode of Full Swing with you and your family. I'm very happy for you!

"Congratulations @tonyfinaugolf! You are a rock star! 🏆"

"Pure Class!!! Congrats!"

"Love to see Tony at the top!"

"Happy for Tony! Terrific golfer! Better Person! Keep rollin’ Finau!"

"Will watch the PGA over any LIV tournament any day!"

"I was able to convert the birdie putts" - Tony Finau 'happy' after winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau poses with his family after winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta was Tony Finau's fourth PGA Tour win since finishing T2 at Vidanta Vallarta last year. The 33-year-old golfer later said in a press conference that he played great golf and was striking the ball well all week.

"The biggest thing was I was able to convert the birdie putts that I really needed to, and also some of the par saves that were momentum swingers for me. So, very happy just with the four rounds I was able to put together."

"I knew today was going to be a tall task going against Rambo (Rahm) and with the form that he's in. So, I was really put to the test and came out on top, which feels great."

