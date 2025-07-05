“Was probably the right time of the year to do it” - Doug Ghim reveals reason behind mid-season caddie change

After changing caddies mid-season, Doug Ghim recently said he felt it was the right time to make the move. While he was playing decently, he admitted he wasn’t able to build any positive momentum.

On Friday, July 4, Ghim carded a 3-under 68 to reach 12-under overall and take a one-shot lead through 36 holes at the John Deere Classic. He now has Kevin Techakanokboon on the bag, who joined him last month as his new caddie.

During his post-round interview, the 29-year-old golfer spoke about what prompted him to make the caddie switch.

"I think I was at point in the season where I just needed something different," he said. "You know, was playing fine but just couldn't quite get any positive momentum.

Being able to have fun I think was, I just needed to switch it up just a little bit. It was probably the right time of the year to do it. I was getting an off week, I didn't get into the PGA so having that off week trying to qualify for the U.S. Open, just wanted to switch things up and have a friend. It's been working," he added.

Techakanokboon was previously caddying for Chan Kim, who played alongside Ghim at the Zurich Classic. Doug Ghim revealed that Techakanokboon is one of his closest friends and that they had spent a lot of time together while practicing with Kim.

"We have a lot fun and that's very important to me," he added. "Tech is a very good player himself, so it's important to keep it light out here.

"We're out here for four and a half to five hours at a time. It gets pretty intense out there, especially on the weekends and when you're in contention. It gets pretty intimidating sometimes, so to have a friend and someone that you can laugh with is always important. We had a blast," he continued.

When will Doug Ghim tee off at the John Deere Classic 2025, Round 3?

Doug Ghim is paired alongside Davis Thompson and Brian Campbell for the third round of the John Deere Classic. The trio will tee off on Saturday, July 5, at 9:55 a.m. ET from the first tee.

The third round of the John Deere Classic will be played in split tees, with player groups divided between two starting holes. Justin Lower is paired alongside Chris Kirk and Matt Kuchar and will tee off as the first group from Hole 1 at 8:05 a.m. ET. Simultaneously, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, and Zac Blair will begin from the tenth tee.

Following the first two rounds at TPC Deere Run, Doug Ghim holds a one-shot lead over Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell, David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, and Max Homa. The 29-year-old is yet to win a title in his professional career.

