Was Scottie Scheffler's Ryder Cup 2025 Day 1 outing his worst ever? Past record explored

Scottie Scheffler lost both of his games on Friday at the Ryder Cup, recording one of his worst performances in the biennial tournament. In the foursome game, he played in a team with Russell Henley against the European team of Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick and lost 5&3, while in Friday's fourball, he played in a team with JJ Spaun and lost against Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka 3&2.

Prior to this, he had only two losses in his last two appearances in the biennial tournament. Before this week, his Ryder Cup record was 2-2-3, and now, after the opening day games of the 2025 edition, it is 2-4-3.

Scottie Scheffler made his debut for the US team in the Ryder Cup in 2021 and had an impressive time on the greens. He recorded 2-0-1 to help his team win the tournament, and in 2023, his record was 0-2-2.

The US team had a pretty tough time at the Ryder Cup in the foursome matches on Friday. They could only manage to win one out of the four matches. However, in fourball, the US team won one game and one resulted in a tie, while the European team won the other two matches. Team Europe took a three-point lead in the game.

Scottie Scheffler opens up about his performance at the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: Imagn

In the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his game at the Ryder Cup 2025. In the foursome game, which he played with Henley, the European team dominated throughout the round.

Speaking of his performance, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"I felt like Russ and I did some good things. We just didn't hole enough putts early. We had some chances. I think the putts just didn't fall. But overall, the guys we played, they played a really good round, and go back out this afternoon and see what we can do."

The fourball he played with JJ Spaun, and speaking of that game, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities. It really just came down to me not holing enough putts. We put up a good fight at the end. The guys just really turned it on on the back nine, but it really came down to us not taking advantage of the holes early in the match that we needed to, but overall it was a good fight at the end, and we'll come back out tomorrow."

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has won The CJ Cup Byron, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the Open Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Procore Championship.

