Was Tiger Woods’ boulder removal at the 1999 Phoenix Open legal? A detailed look at the controversial move

During the 1999 Phoenix Open, Tiger Woods encountered a moment when he received assistance from officials and fans in moving a large rock. This incident took place on the par-5 13th hole after his tee shot landed just behind a substantial boulder.

The ball ended up in a position where reaching the green was impossible without relocating the rock obstructing its path. Woods sought advice from Orlando Pope, the rules official for the day, asking if he could move the rock based on the 'loose impediment' rule.

Rule 23 defines loose impediments as natural objects that are neither fixed to the ground nor in motion. These objects encompass non-living things like rocks, leaves, and branches, as well as living organisms such as worms, insects, and similar animals.

Initially, Tiger's then-caddie, Mike "Fluff" Cowan, attempted to move the rock by himself. When his efforts proved unsuccessful, Woods inquired if he could receive assistance from anyone in the gallery. Pope gave his consent with one condition: the ball must not be touched or moved by any fan, as that would result in a penalty.

"Since he authorized it, if they’d moved his ball he would have gotten a penalty shot,” he told NBC Sports. "But Rocco Mediate [who was paired with Tiger] was over there helping keep some of them back so his ball didn’t move."

With the crowd's support, the rock was swiftly shifted, and Tiger secured a birdie. Nevertheless, he still trailed the winner, Rocco Mediate, by three strokes.

Although the decision sparked controversy, it was under The United States Golf Association (USGA) regulations, which permit spectators, caddies, fellow competitors, and others to assist a player in removing a significant, loose impediment.

How many times has Tiger Woods won at the Phoenix Open?

Tiger Woods has won nearly every big tournament on the PGA Tour, but surprisingly, hasn't triumphed at the Phoenix Open. Woods has only appeared four times at the TPC Scottsdale in his more than 26-year-long career on the PGA Tour and never claimed a victory.

Woods made three cuts in his first three appearances at the Phoenix Open, and his best finish was a T3 in 1999. He ended T5 in 2001 as well but remained absent from the event for 14 years until 2015. However, his comeback wasn't memorable, as he failed to make it to the weekend after shooting an 82 in his second and final round played at the TPC Scottsdale.

The 15-time major champion has had mixed experiences at the Phoenix Open, which was one of the reasons for his absence for so long. During the 1999 Phoenix Open, a fan carrying a knife was arrested for stalking him. Two years later, one person from the crowd threw an orange into the green when he was putting.

Currently, the 47-year-old golfer is out of action as he recovers from the subtalar fusion surgery he underwent in April. He has only appeared in two events this season and withdrew from the 2023 Masters after making the 23rd straight cut.