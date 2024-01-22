Watch: 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap's winning putt and celebration at The American Express 2024

Nick Dunlap became the youngest amateur golfer since 1910 to win a PGA Tour event after hitting a winning putt at The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21.

The 20-year-old became the eighth amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour and the first since 1991, when Phil Mickelson clinched a PGA Tour event trophy as an amateur.

Nick Dunlap has been incredible with his game at last week's PGA Tour event. He shot three rounds of under 70 in a field of some of the top-ranked professional golfers on the PGA Tour, including Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele.

Dunlap made a putt on the par-4 18th hole to secure his victory and finished one stroke ahead of Christiaan Bezuidenhout. On the final hole on Sunday, the 2023 US Amateur champion took his first shot and hit 264 yards. He covered 194 yards more with the following effort on the 435-yard hole and made the par in four shots.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Nick Dunlap after he made the putt on the 18th hole of the Stadium Course and celebrated his victory by hugging his caddie.

The PGA Tour shared the video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"WOW! 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap is a PGA TOUR champion. He's the youngest amateur to win since 1910."

Dunlap shot 64 in the first round, 65 in the second, and 60 in the third round. He played two bogey-free rounds but struggled in the final round when he had a double bogey on the par-4 seventh hole. He nevertheless registered a win by a narrow one-stroke margin.

Bezuidenhout shot 65 on Sunday and jumped to two positions on the leaderboard to finish as the runner-up of the tournament. Kevin Yu settled in a tie for third place alongside Schauffele and Thomas. Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin, and Sam Burns settled for T6 finishes.

Nick Dunlap's performance at The American Express 2024

Nick Dunlap was invited to compete at The American Express 2024 on a sponsor exemption. As the US Amateur championship winner, fans had high hopes for him and he did not let anyone down.

Dunlap got off to a strong start at the tournament with a birdie on the first hole in the opening round, which was followed by an eagle on the par-5 11th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course. He shot three birdies and an eagle on the front nine and two birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on the back nine to score 64 in the first round.

On the second day, the youngster again made headlines for his bogey-free round when he shot seven birdies on the Pete Dye Stadium Course. He once again shot a bogey-free round on Saturday, January 20 and in R4, Dunlap shot four birdies and one double bogey. He settled for a total score of 29-under.