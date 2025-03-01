WATCH: $95M-worth cricket legend Ricky Ponting leaves PGA shocked with insane eagle

Ricky Ponting, a legendary name in international cricket, recently left the PGA in shock with his latest stint on the golf course. The retired Australian cricketer managed to score an impressive eagle at the New Zealand Open Pro-Am on Friday (Feb. 28).

Ponting has had a long career when it comes to playing on the cricket pitch. Apart from that, the Aussie has been busy leaving the spectators awestruck during his time at Millbrook Resort, Queenstown. The former Aussie cricket team captain scored an eagle while playing at the par-4 seventh hole. To be precise, Ricky Ponting's straight shot was almost a hole-in-one.

The former International cricketer was paired up with Queensland pro Louis Dobbelaar. At the 7th hole, Ponting just shot the ball straight from 276 metres and it landed on the greens. Ricky Ponting's amazing shot made the ball land a few feet away from the hole.

He was really close to scoring an ace in the New Zealand Open Pro-Am. Watch the full clip here:

After this, Ponting finished the seventh hole with just 1 putt, claiming the Eagle. He shot 59 on the second round. At the end of Round 2, Dobbelaar and Ponting tied for the 12th spot, scoring a total of 19-under 123.

While talking about his experience in the Pro-Am, Ricky Ponting said (as reported by Nine.com):

"I needed to redeem things for my team and hit it to about three or four feet and rolled it in for eagle. It was a nice way to bounce back."

"(But) how can you not play well around here? It’s my favourite week of the year. I say it every year. I just hope the invite keeps coming, because if it does, I’ll be back. It’s amazing."

Ponting is one of the most successful captains in International Cricket with a record 67.9% winning rate (220 wins out of 324 matches). With 30 centuries in ODI and 41 in test matches, Ponting's name is up there among the most successful batsmen as well. After a cricket career that spanned from 1995 to 2012, Ponting has been a part of MLC, cricket commentary and brand endorsements as well. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Ponting holds a massive net worth of $95 million.

Ricky Ponting talks about being a golf "nerd"

Ricky Ponting has been out of International Cricket for years, and fans still remember him as a legend in the sport. However, cricket isn't the only sport that Ponting likes to associate himself with. The 2018 ICC Hall of Famer talked about his passion for and his inclination towards golf to Golf Australia back in 2024.

While talking about his love for golf equipments, Ricky Ponting stated:

"I am the biggest, biggest, biggest golf nerd of all time. I've been an ambassador with Callaway since I moved to Melbourne about 10 years ago."

"Whenever Callaway bring a new product out, I'm normally the first one on the phone to make sure they get one in my specs and it's sent out as quickly as possible."

Ricky Ponting further said to Golf Australia (February 2024):

"...And to see all the new stuff, for a nerd like me, is pretty cool. Nothing better than new golf clubs. All the boys will say the same. Brett Lee and Mitchell Starc have flown in from Sydney to be here this morning. That's how excited they are about the new equipment."

Ponting is a passionate golfer, and the former Aussie Cricketer has been spotted swinging his golf club multiple times. Ricky Ponting has played with popular golfers as well as cricketers who became golfers such as Greg Blewett.

