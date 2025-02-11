“There is more to it than just statistics” - Former Australia cricketer disagrees with Ricky Ponting’s choice for best cricketer ever

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has disagreed with his former skipper Ricky Ponting regarding his choice of the greatest cricketer to have ever played. The remarks came after Ponting picked former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as cricket GOAT.

Gilchrist reckoned that Ponting’s verdict came from a statistical point of view, owing to Kallis’ all-round abilities. The 53-year-old opined that the late legendary spinner Shane Warne was the greatest to have played the sport. The cricketer-turned-commentator told news.com (via Fox Sports):

“I personally think Shane Warne is the greatest to have played. Away from his wickets, Warnie was also an incredible batsman. He just left way too many runs out there when he played. I don’t even think he knew his own batting talent.”

“When it comes down to pure batting and bowling talent, catching and just all around brilliant cricket brain, I think Warnie is No.1. For Warnie to achieve what he did and especially living the way he did and still managed to achieve it all, it shows he is a true champion,” he added.

Speaking on the Howie Games podcast earlier, Ponting had said:

"Jacques Kallis is the best cricketer that’s ever played. I don’t care about all the others. Full stop. 13,000 runs, 44 or 45 Test hundreds and 300 wickets, either one of those careers is outstanding.”

Gilchrist, Ponting, and Warne together won the 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup for Australia. Warne, aged 52, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand in March 2022. The late leg-spinner played under Ponting's leadership for over a decade.

Shane Warne (Australia) and Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – A look at legendary careers

Late Australian spinner Shane Warne and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis are among the legends of the sport. Warne is the second highest-wicket taker in international cricket and only the second bowler to bag 1000 wickets (1001 in 339 matches).

He was only behind Sri Lanka’s spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (1347 scalps in 495 games, including 48 fifers). With the bat, Warne amassed 4,162 runs with the aid of 13 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Kallis finished his career with 577 wickets in 519 matches, comprising seven five-wicket hauls. On the batting front, he amassed 25,534 runs with the help of 62 centuries and 149 fifties. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in international cricket.

