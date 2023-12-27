WATCH : A look at some of the unlucky golf shots from celebrities ft. Bill Murray and Larry the Cable Guy 

Golf is a very popular sport among celebrities. Many stars of art, show business and other sports are fond of golf. Several of them make very good amateurs. Others, like Bill Murray and Larry the Cable Guy, not so much.

The PGA Tour recently posted a video on its social media handles showing unfortunate shots by numerous celebrities over the years. Both Bill Murray and Larry the Cable Guy featured heavily in the montage.

The video was captioned:

"Celebrities, they're just like us ... on the course. Golf is hard, the celebrity edition."

Expand Tweet

In the video, Bill Murray is seen executing a swing so unfortunate that the ball barely went a foot high and landed straight into a bunker less than 50 yards away.

Murray is also shown attempting a putt from about 10 feet that went completely wide to the right. The star of Ghostbusters and Charlie's Angels then tries to tap it in by waving to the crowd and not looking at the ball, but it took him no less than four tries.

As for Larry The Cable Guy, he is seen executing an iron shot from the fairway, but he shanked it and sent the ball into a bunker lining the fairway a few yards to his left.

Among those "starring" in the video is singer Michael Bolton, who tried to chip his ball over a bunker but came up well short. Bolton appeared so embarrassed that he was seen asking for the video to be "deleted".

Even worse was Kevin Costner, who executed a wedge shot to get a ball out of the sand with such bad luck that he left it on the edge of the bunker.

Celebrities who excel in golf

Some of the celebrities featured in the video are, in fact, good at golf. Such is the case with Tony Romo and Andy Garcia, although they are seen playing shots more like 35 handicappers.

Below is a list of celebrities who stand out for their exceptional golfing skills:

Athletes (active and retired):

Ray Allen

Ashley Barty

Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan

John Smoltz

Peyton Manning

Patrick Mahomes

Paige Spiranac

Actors, musicians, entertainers:

Dennis Quaid

Tom Holland

Samuel L. Jackson

Hugh Grant

Matthew McConaughey

Vinnie Jones

DJ Khaled

Naga Munchetty

Most of these are regular participants in high-level Pro-Am events, such as those preceding the Majors and the PGA Tour's Signature Events.