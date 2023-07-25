Is Larry The Cable Guy dead? Viral death hoax debunked

Death hoaxes on social media are quite common and this time, the person who is in the middle of such a rumor is Larry The Cable Guy. Netizens have taken to social media to claim that Larry has tragically passed away. Posts about the stand-up comedian started floating on social media, where several people poured in tributes. However, there was no confirmation of the news from any family member or reliable source.

AnnMarie Cotton @chefannie40 There’s rumors flying around that Larry the cable guy is dead! Is it true?

The death hoax also caught the eye of the comedian himself, who took to Twitter to address the fake news. He also said that he was still alive and the news about his death was fake. He went on to debunk the news about him having sleep apnea or diabetes, as many reports claimed. He said:

Larry The Cable Guy @GitRDoneLarry As much as some haters would love for me to have died, which I don’t know why other than being jealous of my 1980’s Dolf Lundgren (circa 1980’s) looking body, I’m still alive and currently putting icy hot on 65 percent of my body after trying to put on my socks. Apparently once a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As mentioned earlier, death hoaxes are common on social media, as netizens have spread rumors of many celebrities and famous people passing away. These include names like Tom Holland, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Swaggart, Taylor Swift, and Steve Harvey in recent times. However, just like none of those were true, the news about Larry The Cable Guy’s passing away is not true either, as the comedian is alive and fit as of this writing.

Larry The Cable Guy is not dead: All you should know about the comedian

Social media can be the source of all things fun and informative. However, at times, the claims made by internet users can be misleading, just like the news of Larry The Cable Guy’s passing away. As mentioned earlier, when the comedian found out about the rumor, he clarified how all of it was fake and he was still alive and well.

Larry The Cable Guy is not dead: Fake news debunked. (Image via Twitter)

Larry The Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, was born in 1963 in Nebraska before moving to Florida when he was 16 years old. The comedian is a part of the comedy group Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Having released seven comedy albums, he has also been a part of many films and TV shows and has done a fair share of work on radio.

He attended The King’s Academy in Florida and later graduated from the Berean Christian School. He has completed his majors in drama and speech at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Larry started his career with radio shows in 1990 and became a renowned figure.

He moved to stand-up comedy and performed as a Cable Guy, which led to him becoming incredibly popular as Larry The Cable Guy. Having appeared on many shows on Comedy Central, Larry was also a part of Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy, which gained massive success. He was also seen in The Masked Singer, which also became a favorite of the masses.

As for his personal life, he is married to Cara, and the couple got married in 2005. Soon after that, they welcomed a son, Wyatt, and a daughter, Reagan. While the family has not yet responded to the death hoax of the comedian, the incident once again sheds light on how crucial it is to verify the information before sharing it.

Whenever social media users come across a piece of information, it is advised that they check the information and its source. If social media users are unable to find confirmation from the family or trusted media house, they are advised to refrain from sharing it further. In fact, in such cases, the tweet or the article should be reported so that the rumor does not spread further.