"Social media gave me some credibility": Comedian Nicole Dubois delves deep into her content creation career (Exclusive)

Actress and comedian Nicole Dubois is celebrating the release of her new romantic comedy Magic Carpet Rides. The film was released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on Tubi. The actress wore multiple hats and has also essayed the role of writer and producer in this film. A multi-hyphenate actress, writer, and comedian, Dubois has amassed over 1 million followers on social media.

Nicole is well-known for her comedic sketches on all social media platforms and has gained immense popularity for her parodies as well. Some of her iconic characters include "Florida Girl," "Suburban Mom," and "Hallmark Girl." As relatable as her content is, she is talented in bringing out the most subtle shade and comic timing, leaving her fans thrilled.

In conversation with Varsha Narayanan of Sportskeeda, Nicole talked at length about the kind of content she creates and the inspiration for the same. Speaking about the role social media played in her entertainment career, she said:

"Social media gave me some credibility. It was something to point to to say “look I can do it”. There are so many actors and writers trying to make it and it was a way to stand out a bit from the crowd. I’m still trying to make the plunge! I’m in the shallow end tryna swim my way to the deep end, to beat your analogy into the ground."

Nicole Dubois talks about her social media content

Drawing constant inspiration from shows, movies, and real life alike, Nicole has gained huge popularity on TikTok with over 50 million likes and 886K followers. She has been able to entertain millions of her followers on a daily basis with her content. Some of her most incredible characters mentioned above are a raging success, and the comedian is here to share every bit of the process.

Q) Your videos, including Hallmark Girl, Florida Girl, and Suburban Mom received massive views on TikTok. What do you think people are attracted to when they watch it?

NICOLE: It’s hard to say what people are attracted to when they watch a video. Different people are attracted to different characters. Actually, a lot of men in my comments are way too physically attracted to Girl From Florida in a way that makes me concerned for the future of our society.

People like things they can relate to. I make videos about things I can relate to, or have some perspective on and just hope other people do too.

Q) What do you base all the above-mentioned TikTok videos on? How do you go about deciding the subjects/themes?

NICOLE: Some of the TikTok characters are based on people I know or have met. A lot of them are characters I discovered through years of doing live sketch comedy. Sometimes I’ll just find a funny voice, facial expression, or line of dialogue and then force it into a relatable box.

As for my “Sugar Baby” character, I just loved doing this character that had too much Botox to move her face at all and decided to call it “Sugar Baby.” I called her that as people need something they know about that they can immediately grab onto to be interested in a video. If I did the character with no explanation no one would get it.

Q) How was your transition from being a social media influencer to an actor/producer? What were the challenges?

NICOLE: I did not make that transition, because I started as an actor/producer/writer. The social media following came after years and years of being an actress. The social media following has helped me immensely on the acting journey, though.

I have this entire catalog of work I can show to anyone at any time and proof that people like watching it based on the numbers. It’s been incredible to be able to use social media to support my lifelong goals in my acting and writing career.

Q) How would you describe your content? How has it changed over the years?

NICOLE: My content is fun and crazy. When I started posting there was no “real me” anywhere in sight. Now I’ve started making more content that is based on myself, or playing myself. I felt like there needed to be a shift to get more real with my audience and show them who I actually am.

People were starting to believe I was ACTUALLY the girl from Florida or ACTUALLY a suburban mom and I wanted them to see past that. I also want to make the transition back from social media influencer to actress and artist so I do feel myself pulling back on the huge, attention-grabbing stuff.

Nicole is well known for her roles in FX’s “You’re the Worst” and Apple TV’s “The Shrink Next Door. She has also performed on the renowned Comedy Central Stage. Her new movie Magic Carpet Rides is available to stream on Tubi and is a promising watch for viewers.

