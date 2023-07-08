Did Da Brat have her baby? Pregnancy journey explored as rapper welcomes son with Jesseca Dupart

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart recently became parents to a baby boy. The news came after Brat gave birth to a healthy baby on July 6, 2023, at 8:30 pm. The parents have expressed their happiness in an interview with People, with Brat saying everything still seems unbelievable to her. She added:

"Feels like a dream. He's perfect in every way. Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

Dupart also disclosed the name of the baby as True Legend Harris-Dupart and added that she and Brat are planning to name him Perfect. Ever since they got married, Jesseca said she started considering life differently. Moreover, Brat mentioned that Dupart always wished to extend their family, so taking the next step with parenting seemed natural for the couple after a point.

However, Brat also had some hesitation in terms of pregnancy and childbirth since she knew that nothing was going to come out of her. Dupart then managed to convince her, saying:

"We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing."

Da Brat announced her pregnancy in February 2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart revealed to People in February 2023 that they were expecting their first child. The former stated that she did not plan to have any children, and it was because she did not "get pregnant earlier."

While their pregnancy journey began, Dupart suffered from some health issues following the egg retrieval procedure, and Brat had to undergo the same. The latter also had surgery where the fibroids and polyps were removed, after which the embryo was transferred. They also suffered a miscarriage in 2022, which Brat addressed by saying:

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

However, they had some eggs left and opted for an anonymous donor, dubbed "an eager entrepreneur," from their cryobank. Upon receiving the option, Brat expressed her happiness by stating:

"It's just a blessing. I'm excited! I don't have any cravings or nausea, but I'm always sleepy. It's crazy!"

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart have been romantically linked since 2019

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart first met in 2017 after the former went to Dupart's Miracle Drops event in Atlanta. They began dating in 2019, but Brat was not open about her sexuality at the time. However, soon after, the pair were seen holding hands at the Essence Fest.

Dupart proposed to Brat on her Coming to America-themed birthday soiree. On the same occasion, they announced their wedding date and the news of their first child.

They exchanged vows on February 22, 2022, at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia. The event was attended by around 100 guests and was planned by EllyB Events, Pomp Posh Event Décor, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss.

In an interview with People, Da Brat said that she and Jesseca Dupart made a lot of plans for the wedding, but she was waiting to address Dupart as her wife. The wedding was featured in an episode of Brat Loves Judy in June 2022.

Aside from her newborn child with Da Brat, Dupart also has three children, including two sons, Bryan Jr. and Jay, and a daughter named Deja. In an interview with Beauty Independent, Dupart revealed that she gave birth to her three children when she was 15, 17, and 19 years old.

Poll : 0 votes