Watch: A puppy named 'Brewski' makes a long putt on a Mississippi golf course

Brewski, a dog, recently stunned the golf world with his incredible 20-foot putt. The adorable puppy followed his owner, Chance Crawford, to the golf course in Houston, Mississippi.

Fore Play Golf shared a video on their YouTube channel with the caption saying:

"Brewski can read putts, and he can also drain 'em. This dog rocks."

The video was originally uploaded by the dog's owner to his TikTok account.

What is the longest putt ever made?

Ian Poulter made the longest putt on record at the 2022 Open Championship. The English golfer hit a mammoth shot of 162 feet to break the record of Michael Phelps, an American swimmer. Strangely, the longest televised putt on record was held by a swimmer before the golfer broke it.

Michael Phelps, America's legendary athlete, made the longest putt in history at 159 feet. He achieved the milestone at the 2012 Dunhill Links at Kingsbarns, which was eventually surpassed by Ian Poulter in 2022.

Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist, is one of the most successful athletes in the world. He won 23 gold medals for his country at the Olympics. Although Phelps bade adieu to his game, he still enjoys sports and often participates in golf tournaments.

Ian Poulter, on the other hand, was the most likely Ryder Cup captain candidate. However, the English golfer joined LIV Golf, therefore ending his chances of leading the European squad in one of the world's most historic competitions. Backlisted on the PGA Tour, Poulter is having a good time with LIV Golf.

In 2022, he competed at the Open Championship, before joining the Saudi-backed series and setting a world record for the longest putt. He left the golf world gobsmacked after nailing a 162-foot putt for an eagle in the inaugural round of the Open Championship.

The Englishman himself could not believe he made an impressive shot and put his hands up to the brim, surprised and happy at the same time. In an interview with the media, Poulter said:

“I did bizarrely. I kind of hit it two cups out to the right. “I knew it might wander a hair right to left through the middle of the putt. Anything inside six feet (from that distance) is a hell of a putt. So for it to drop is beyond lucky.”

What is the shortest putt missed in golf?

The longest putts are difficult to make, however, and sometimes golfers struggle with the shortest putts. At the 1983 British Open, Hale Irwin missed a one-inch putt on the 14th hole of the third round, as reported by Golf Digest. He was tied for second position in the major tournament, missing the trophy by one stroke.

However, Irwin is not the only one to struggle with short putts. Ernie Els missed five putts at the 2016 Masters after having a three-foot putt par on the first hole of the tournament. It was recorded as the worst score on the opening hole of the Masters.

Hennie Otto took six putts at the 2005 Nashua Masters on the 12th hole to get the ball into the hole. Last year, Jon Rahm missed a 10-inch putt at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

