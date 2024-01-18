Watch: Adam Hadwin and family open up about their difficult yet inspiring IVF journey after suffering 2 miscarriages 

Adam Hadwin is the father of a young, healthy daughter. He and his wife are loving parents, but that was something they once thought was impossible. They got married almost six years ago, and the first three years of their marriage were filled with trials and tribulations.

Speaking as they looked back at everything he and his family had gone through, Hadwin said (via a video posted by the PGA Tour):

"You always expect everything to go smoothly. When you become a statistic, you start to realize where we were in our life in our age and how difficult it can be."

His wife got pregnant twice in the two years that followed their 2017 marriage, but both ended in tragic miscarriages. She spoke on how her mother had had five pregnancies and five kids, so in her mind, the pregnancy not resulting in a child was shocking, but that's the situation they were in.

Adam Hadwin and his wife share touching IVF story

Adam Hadwin's wife told him at that point that her mental health couldn't handle it anymore and that she didn't want to try again. Her mother noted how hard it was for her, and Hadwin said (via the same video):

"The hardest part was seeing my wife the way that she was. That took some time to really honestly, I think, get her back on board about even having a family and just figuring out what the next step was."

Hadwin's wife admitted that they had no plans to get pregnant again until they went through and learned about IVF. She said that things looked good on paper, but that they ended up with less positive results than they should have.

Adam Hadwin and his wife had two miscarriages

Hadwin added:

"We chose to genetic test to screen those embryos to make sure that they were healthy and that we wouldn't run into the situation that we had in the previous couple of years."

Despite having fewer embryos than they were supposed to, Hadwin's wife shared that the doctor called and told them that both of them were "normal" and were a boy and a girl.

Tragedy struck again after the pair decided to put both embryos in, as an early ultrasound revealed just one heartbeat. The two embryos resulted in one fetus for the Hadwin family, but they were glad there was one at least.

The PGA Tour star went on to say:

"At that point, we became cautiously optimistic because we had gone through all of these steps. She knew from working with the reproductive endocrinologist that she was healthy. She should be able to carry a baby to term."

They shared that Maddox was born in January of 2020. Her brother added that he had no idea she was even pregnant until she shared a photo of the baby, admitting that they didn't want to say a word until they were through the process with a guaranteed success.

Their daughter is three years old now. However, at one point, they didn't even think they were going to have her, but she has changed their life.