Watch: Adam Hadwin throws first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays’ game ahead of the RBC Canadian Open 2023

Adam Hadwin is in Toronto for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, which starts on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of the PGA Tour event in his native country, Hadwin visited Rogers Centre near Oakdale Country Club on Tuesday for the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros.

The 35-year-old Canadian made the traditional first pitch ahead of the game. He pitched the ball to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Erik Swanson, but the ball fell just short of him.

Hadwin was visibly disappointed after bouncing the pitch.

"Oh! I bounced it," he said.

Swanson apologized for dropping the ball, but Hadwin assured him that it was his error.

"I know, it's all good. That was all me. I bounced it. I'll take some dirt with me," said the golfer.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@AHadwinGolf’s first pitch came up just a tad short “I’ll take some dirt with me.”@AHadwinGolf’s first pitch came up just a tad short @BlueJays “I’ll take some dirt with me.” 😅@AHadwinGolf’s first pitch came up just a tad short @BlueJays. https://t.co/uQQPfdJvyJ

Swanson autographed the ball, and both players congratulated each other for their respective games.

The Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Houston Astros 5-1. This is the Blue Jays' sixth in the last seven games. They currently sit in fourth place so far this season.

When will Adam Hadwin tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open?

Adam Hadwin during the 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will commence on Thursday, June 8, at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. The 156-player field will not feature many top-ranked players, as only two of the top ten golfers in OWGR will be competing this week. It is understandable given US Open is set to be played next week.

Despite being less star-studded, the 2023 RBC Canadian Open will be a competitive field with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, and Tommy Fleetwood competing for the purse size of $9 million.

Adam Hadwin is entering this week's event after failing to make the cut at last week's Memorial Tournament. The Canadian had started well with a 67 in the first round at Muirfield Village but had a terrible slump in the second round to miss the weekend.

Hadwin will tee off the first round on Thursday, June 9, at 7:44 am EDT. He will begin from Hole 1 alongside Adam Svensson and Mackenzie Hughes.

The 2017 Valspar Championship winner has made four top 10s in 19 starts this season. His best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he ended as runner-up along with his fellow countryman Nick Taylor.

The University of Louisville alum has had a mixed bag of a season, with some great finishes at the WM Phoenix Open (T10) and Players Championship (T13), and then some terrible outings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Wells Fargo Championship, where he failed to make it to the weekend.

Here are some of the recent performances by Adam Hadwin on the PGA Tour:

The Memorial Tournament : CUT

: CUT PGA Championship : T40

: T40 AT&T Byron Nelson : T34

: T34 Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

CUT Zurich Classic of New Orleans : 2

: 2 RBC Heritage: CUT

CUT World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Poll : 0 votes