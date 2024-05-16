Watch: Adam Sandler gets back on the greens while reprising his iconic golfer role in a brand new movie

Adam Sandler was spotted playing a few golf shots while reprising his iconic golfer role in the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore's sequel. The 1996 golf comedy is gearing up for a sequel to be released on Netflix. On May 16, the streaming platform officially announced the movie by sharing a poster on its social media account.

Recently, Adam Sandler played a few shots of golf on the course. He wore sky-blue shorts, a T-shirt, and black shoes. The actor took a single shot, which, judging by his reactions, seemed to have been a good one.

"Happy Gilmore" is a 1996 comedy movie directed by Dennis Dugan. The film starred Adam Sandler in the lead role alongside Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers, and Christopher McDonald in supporting roles.

The movie revolves around a hockey player who fails to succeed in the game and later ventures into playing golf. He competes in golf tournaments to save his grandmother's home.

Happy Gilmore was a success in the market, earning $38.8 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million. Netflix is gearing up for a sequel. However, they have only announced the good news about its renewal; no further details about its plot or release date have been announced yet.

However, Adam Sandler is not the only actor to portray the role of a golfer on the screen; Will Ferrell is also back on the screen with another Netflix comedy golf series.

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix's Golf series

American actor and comedian Will Ferrell is gearing up to portray the character of a fictional legendary golfer in his upcoming Netflix comedy movie titled "Golf". On May 15, Netflix officially announced the 10-episode series by sharing a post on its social media account with the caption:

"Will Ferrell is starring in GOLF, his first ever scripted comedy series! Ferrell will play a fictional golf legend in the 10-episode comedy, which he co-created with Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz and is executive produced by Rian Johnson."

Will Ferrell will star in the movie's lead role alongside Josh Rabinowitz and Ramy Youssef, who are also the series' executive producers. However, no official release date has been announced for the upcoming golf project.

Meanwhile, Netflix dropped the second season of the golf docuseries Full Swing earlier this year. The series features professional golfers and revolves around their personal and professional lives. Until Netflix announces the release date for the upcoming golf projects, fans can binge-watch Full Swing Season 2 on the platform.

Speaking of the golf world, the players are set to tee off at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, this week. The tournament will take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course, featuring a full-size field. Brooks Koepka will return to defend his title this week.