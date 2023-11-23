Watch: Adam Scott chips one handed while eating a sausage roll at the Australian PGA Championship

Australian golfer Adam Scott is back in his homeland to compete at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. Playing in his comfort zone, Scott was seen playing golf with one hand.

On Thursday, November 23, Scott was spotted playing golf with one hand while eating sausage with the other. The official social media handle of the PGA of Australia uploaded a video of the golfer on its X (formerly Twitter account) with a caption saying:

"Nothing more Aussie than Adam Scott chipping one handed while eating a sausage roll."

Fans were also stunned to see Scott and praised the star golfer in the comments section of the post. One user commented:

"This is great!"

"I kept watching waiting for @GregChalmersPGA to run through and steal that sausage roll," commented another fan.

"I remember watching the great @PGA_JohnDaly at the Open practising with a coke & smoke in either hand and still shipping it do a foot. Soft hands personified," jotted another user.

Adam Scott finished in a tie for fourth place at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship following the first round of the tournament. He scored under-five 66 in the opening round to finish in a tie with Connor Syme, Lucas Herbert, Ryo Hisatsune, Connor McKinney and Sam Brazel.

Before the start of the tournament, Scott opened up about it in his interview with the media. He said (via Golf Australia):

"It's hard to fake that confidence of closing out a tournament, beating the entire field. If I were to win this week or next (at the Australian Open in Sydney) it could be a springboard. It's happened before, not just with me."

Adam Scott's performances in 2023

Scott started the year playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions when he finished in 29th position. He played four rounds of 70-68-72-69 at the tournament and finished with a score of under 13.

Scott finished in the T21 position at the Sony Open in Hawaii and then 65th at The Genesis Invitational. He had only missed cuts in two tournaments this season and was fabulous throughout.

Below are the results of all the tournaments Adam Scott played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 29

Sony Open in Hawaii: T21

The Genesis Invitational: 65

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31

THE PLAYERS Championship: 71

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T39

RBC Heritage: T31

Wells Fargo Championship: T5

AT&T Byron Nelson: T8

PGA Championship: T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T33

Wyndham Championship: T7

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T41

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T5

Having turned pro in 2000, Adam Scott has won 31 tournaments in his career. He has won 14 events on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour. Scott has also won the Masters in 2013.