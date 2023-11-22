“It's hard to fake that confidence” – Adam Scott says the Australian PGA Championship could be a ‘springboard’ in his career

Adam Scott is ready for the Australian PGA Championship. The former Masters champion returned to familiar grounds for the DP World Tour co-sanctioned event, hoping to get a shot of the winning feeling again.

The 43-year-old Aussie revealed that it was hard to ‘fake the confidence of closing out a tournament’ without actually winning in a while. He was speaking to the media at the Royal Queensland Golf Club on Wednesday when he revealed that he hopes to stop pretending to be confident.

The former World No.1, who hasn't tasted victory since his 14th PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational in 2020, wants to win the Australian PGA Championship this weekend. The veteran golfer stated that the win in his home ground could act as a ‘springboard’ for his career.

Speaking ahead of the Australian PGA Championship, Adam Scott said, as quoted by Golf Australia:

"It's hard to fake that confidence of closing out a tournament, beating the entire field. If I were to win this week or next (at the Australian Open in Sydney) it could be a springboard. It's happened before, not just with me."

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott enjoyed a T5 finish at the Bermuda Championship earlier this month. The golfer has also managed to stay in the OWGR top-50 ranking, despite having a mixed season. However, the PGA Tour star noted that playing well doesn’t match the confidence boost received from a win.

He added:

"I'm not going to get the same confidence from just contending and playing well. It's nice to play well; I played well in Bermuda. But it's not a win. So, it'd be a really nice feeling to win this championship at my home track."

Adam Scott with Cam Smith at the 2022 Australian PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

It is noteworthy that Scott has broken long-running winless droughts in the past. The golfer landed a victory at the Gold Coast's Royal Pines in 2019, after a long gap in play caused by the COVID pandemic.

The golfer has also had large success at the Australian PGA Championship. His win in the 2013 edition eventually led to the historic Masters win the same year. Adam Scott will tee off at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship alongside Adrian and Cameron Davis.

Despite having the home turf advantage, he’ll have some tough competition to beat this weekend. The field at the Royal Queensland Golf Club will be headlined by the likes of defending champion Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee, and Robert MacIntyre, among others.

Adam Scott makes equipment changes

The 43-year-old golfer was reported to be experimenting with his equipment weeks ahead of the Australian PGA Championship. According to reports, the PGA Tour star analyzed his game and decided to bank on new custom clubs. He made some big changes in his bag to improve his typically robust iron play.

Adam Scott, who made 16 cuts and four top 10s in 18 outings in the 2022-23 season, is longing for more. Having finished 85th in the FedEx Cup rankings for the year, the golfer decided to opt for a set of custom Miura irons.

Opening up on the clubs change, the golfer stated that his iron play was the “worst” and was “stand-out terrible” compared to others on the Tour (h/t Golf Monthly). He claimed that the changes could help him improve his results. However, Scott admitted that the clubs weren’t finalized and he is still testing them, even after adding them to his bag.