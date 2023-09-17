Who is Australian golfer Cam Davis? 5 things you need to know about the 28-year-old

The Australian golfer Cam Davis has played regularly on the PGA Tour since 2018. However, the 2023 Fortinet Championship will turn out to be one of the major highlights of his career until now. The 28-year-old is currently tied for the second place on the last day of the $8.4 million event.

Davis turned professional in 2016 and since then, has been playing various tour circuits around the world. He has played in 127 events and has managed to gain victory in one PGA Tour event.

This will be the first time Davis ends up as a runner-up in his career if he manages to hold his position in the Fortinet Championship.

Here are 5 additional things you need to know about the Australian golfer Cam Davis.

Cam Davis represented his country and won the Eisenhower Trophy in 2016 at Mexico. Interestingly, he was also the individual winner of the tournament. Davis used to play multiple sports growing up, including soccer, cricket, and tennis. However, his most interesting hobby was disc golf. The Australian golfer happens to be a massive Tiger Woods fan and his best memory is watching the golf legend play for the first time in the Australian Masters in 2009. Woods later won the event by two strokes. Davis has a solitary PGA Tour win on his resume. The 28-year-old won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is an avid NFL fan and has developed an interest in the sport since moving to the USA. He strongly supports the team Seattle Seahawks.

Cam Davis strives for his 2nd PGA Tour title

The Fortinet Championship has turned out to be an exhilarating affair where multiple golfers are eyeing victory. Currently, the top spot is held by Sahith Theegala who leads the pack by two strokes. However, Cam Davis, Justin Thomas, and Kim Seong-hyeon are ready to pounce on any mistake he makes.

Davis specifically will be striving for his 2nd PGA Tour win after playing flawlessly in the first three rounds. He made a total of seven birdies and ended the third round with a score of seven-under-par 65.

Interestingly, Davis has taken a relaxed approach to playing in the Fortinet Championship and wants to focus on playing good golf.