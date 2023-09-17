How much will each player win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship? $8,400,000 prize purse payouts explored

The 2023 Fortinet Championship has a purse of $8.4 million, with the winner taking home a check of $1,512,000. The tournament has completed three rounds and will have a finale on Sunday, September 17.
It's the first PGA Tour event after the completion of the Tour Championship, where Viktor Hovland took home $18 million in prize money. However, the Norwegian golfer is not playing at this week's PGA Tour event. He is competing at the BMW PGA Championship, which has its final fourth round scheduled on Sunday.
The Fortinet Championship features two of the American Ryder Cup members, Max Homa and Justin Thomas. Interestingly, both of them made the cut after the second round on Friday and have been in good form. Thomas played a bogey-free round on Saturday to settle for second place in a three-way tie at the Fortinet Championship.
Following the Saturday round of the tournament, Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under 17.
The winner of the Fortinet Championship will receive 500 points in the FedEx Cup standings along with the prize money of $1.5 million.
Max Homa won the tournament in 2021 and 2022 and is looking forward to defending his title at this week's event. He finished in 11th place after three rounds with a score of under 10. He will start the final round of the tournament seven strokes behind the leader.
Matt Kuchar finished in fifth place in a tie with Eric Cole while Callum Tarren settled in for seventh place followed by Peter Malnati, Martin Trainer and Robby Shelton.
2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts
Here are the 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts:
- Winner: $1,512,000
- 2: $915,600
- 3: $579,600
- 4: $411,600
- 5: $344,400
- 6: $304,500
- 7: $283,500
- 8: $262,500
- 9: $245,700
- 10: $228,900
- 11: $212,100
- 12: $195,300
- 13: $178,500
- 14: $161,700
- 15: $153,300
- 16: $144,900
- 17: $136,500
- 18: $128,100
- 19: $119,700
- 20: $111,300
- 21: $102,900
- 22: $94,500
- 23: $87,780
- 24: $81,060
- 25: $74,340
- 26: $67,620
- 27: $65,100
- 28: $62,580
- 29: $60,060
- 30: $57,540
- 31: $55,020
- 32: $52,500
- 33: $49,980
- 34: $47,880
- 35: $45,780
- 36: $43,680
- 37: $41,580
- 38: $39,900
- 39: $38,220
- 40: $36,540
- 41: $34,860
- 42: $33,180
- 43: $31,500
- 44: $29,820
- 45: $28,140
- 46: $26,460
- 47: $24,780
- 48: $23,436
- 49: $22,260
- 50: $21,588
- 51: $21,084
- 52: $20,580
- 53: $20,244
- 54: $19,908
- 55: $19,740
- 56: $19,572
- 57: $19,404
- 58: $19,236
- 59: $19,068
- 60: $18,900
- 61: $18,732
- 62: $18,564
- 63: $18,396
- 64: $18,228
- 65: $18,060
- 66: $17,892
- 67: $17,724
- 68: $17,556
Here is the purse of the Fortinet Championship over the years:
2022
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner up: Danny Willett
- Purse: 8,000,000
- Prize money: 1,440,000
2021
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner up: Maverick McNealy
- Purse: 7,000,000
- Prize money: 1,260,000
Safeway Open
2020
- Winner: Stewart Cink
- Runner up: Harry Higgs
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2019
- Winner: Cameron Champ
- Runner up: Adam Hadwin
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2018
- Winner: Kevin Tway
- Runner up: Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore
- Purse: 6,400,000
- Prize money: 1,152,000
2017
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner up: Tony Finau
- Purse: 6,200,000
- Prize money: 1,116,000
2016
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner up: Patton Kizzire
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
Frys.com Open
2015
- Winner: Emiliano Grillo
- Runner up: Kevin Na
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2014
- Winner: Bae Sang-moon
- Runner up: Steven Bowditch
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2013
- Winner: Jimmy Walker\
- Runner up: Vijay Singh
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2012
- Winner: Jonas Blixt
- Runner up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2011
- Winner: Bryce Molder
- Runner up: Briny Baird
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2010
- Winner: Rocco Mediate
- Runner up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2009
- Winner: Troy Matteson
- Runner up: Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2008
- Winner: Cameron Beckman
- Runner up: Kevin Sutherland
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
Fry's Electronics Open
2007
- Winner: Mike Weir
- Runner up: Mark Hensby
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000