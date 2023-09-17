How much will each player win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship? $8,400,000 prize purse payouts explored

The 2023 Fortinet Championship has a purse of $8.4 million, with the winner taking home a check of $1,512,000. The tournament has completed three rounds and will have a finale on Sunday, September 17.

It's the first PGA Tour event after the completion of the Tour Championship, where Viktor Hovland took home $18 million in prize money. However, the Norwegian golfer is not playing at this week's PGA Tour event. He is competing at the BMW PGA Championship, which has its final fourth round scheduled on Sunday.

The Fortinet Championship features two of the American Ryder Cup members, Max Homa and Justin Thomas. Interestingly, both of them made the cut after the second round on Friday and have been in good form. Thomas played a bogey-free round on Saturday to settle for second place in a three-way tie at the Fortinet Championship.

Following the Saturday round of the tournament, Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under 17.

The winner of the Fortinet Championship will receive 500 points in the FedEx Cup standings along with the prize money of $1.5 million.

Max Homa won the tournament in 2021 and 2022 and is looking forward to defending his title at this week's event. He finished in 11th place after three rounds with a score of under 10. He will start the final round of the tournament seven strokes behind the leader.

Matt Kuchar finished in fifth place in a tie with Eric Cole while Callum Tarren settled in for seventh place followed by Peter Malnati, Martin Trainer and Robby Shelton.

Here are the 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts:

Winner: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

Here is the purse of the Fortinet Championship over the years:

2022

Winner: Max Homa

Runner up: Danny Willett

Purse: 8,000,000

Prize money: 1,440,000

2021

Winner: Max Homa

Runner up: Maverick McNealy

Purse: 7,000,000

Prize money: 1,260,000

Safeway Open

2020

Winner: Stewart Cink

Runner up: Harry Higgs

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2019

Winner: Cameron Champ

Runner up: Adam Hadwin

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2018

Winner: Kevin Tway

Runner up: Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore

Purse: 6,400,000

Prize money: 1,152,000

2017

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner up: Tony Finau

Purse: 6,200,000

Prize money: 1,116,000

2016

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner up: Patton Kizzire

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

Frys.com Open

2015

Winner: Emiliano Grillo

Runner up: Kevin Na

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2014

Winner: Bae Sang-moon

Runner up: Steven Bowditch

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2013

Winner: Jimmy Walker\

Runner up: Vijay Singh

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2012

Winner: Jonas Blixt

Runner up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2011

Winner: Bryce Molder

Runner up: Briny Baird

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2010

Winner: Rocco Mediate

Runner up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2009

Winner: Troy Matteson

Runner up: Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2008

Winner: Cameron Beckman

Runner up: Kevin Sutherland

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

Fry's Electronics Open

2007

Winner: Mike Weir

Runner up: Mark Hensby

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000