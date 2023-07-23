Watch: Antoine Rozner’s ‘brilliant’ bunker shot has fans in awe at The Open 2023

During the third round of the Open Championship 2023, Antoine Rozner played an impressive shot to get out of the bunker on the par-5 18th hole, leaving fans in awe of the French golfer.

After an underwhelming Friday round, Rozner rebounded with an impressive 4-under 67 on the third day at Royal Liverpool, moving him up seven spots to T4 with the help of three birdies, one bogey, and an eagle during the day. This marked his second 67 of the week, as he aggregated at 5-under after 54 holes.

Over the past week, we have seen how the bunkers have completely changed the fate of the players. For the uninitiated, Justin Thomas faced the wrath of the 18th hole on the first day when he shot a nine.

On the final hole of the day, Rozner's second shot found a greenside bunker just 32 yards away from the hole. With his right foot inside the bunker and his left knee on the green, the Frenchman executed the shot with precision.

The ball ended up only 8 feet away from the hole, setting up a comfortable putt for the 30-year-old golfer, resulting in his third birdie of the day. Fans erupted in joy after witnessing Rozner's magic.

When will Antoine Rozner resume play at the Open Championship 2023 on Sunday, July 23?

Antoine Rozner is paired with Jason Day for the final round of the Open Championship 2023. The duo will resume play at 8:55 a.m. EST. Day carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday to aggregate at 4-under after three days of golf. He made four birdies and two bogeys during the third round.

This is Rozner's second appearance at the Open Championship. He made his debut at the oldest major in 2021 when he finished T59. He has three title wins on the DP World Tour and is yet to make an impression in the majors.

Day ended his five-year drought on the PGA Tour a couple of months ago after triumphing at the AT&T Byron Nelson. This is his 11th start at the Open Championship, and it was the first time in his last three starts here that he made a cut.

What are the odds for the 2023 Open Championship?

Here are the odds for the 151st Open after three rounds:

Brian Harman: -200

Jon Rahm: +700

Cameron Young: +750

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Jason Day: +3000

Rory McIlroy: +5500

Sepp Straka: +5500

Antoine Rozner: +8000

Guido Migliozzi: +25000

Tom Kim: +25000

Jordan Spieth: +30000

Shubhankar Sharma: +30000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +35000

Alex Fitzpatrick: +40000

Thomas Detry: +40000

Max Homa: +50000

Min Woo Lee: +50000

Emiliano Grillo: +50000

Hideki Matsuyama: +50000

Matthew Jordan: +50000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +50000

Zach J Johnson: +75000

Sungjae Im: +75000

Cameron Smith: +75000

Rickie Fowler: +100000

Patrick Cantlay: +100000

Wyndham Clark: +100000

Xander Schauffele: +100000

Tyrrell Hatton: +100000

Kyungnam Kang: +150000

Romain Langasque: +200000

Patrick Reed: +250000

Corey Conners: +250000

Henrik Stenson: +250000

Byeong Hun An: +250000

Michael Stewart: +500000

Stewart Cink: +500000

Alex Noren: +500000

Matthew Southgate: +500000

Louis Oosthuizen: +500000

Alexander Bjork: +500000

Ryan Fox: +500000

Jordan Smith: +500000

Brooks Koepka: +500000

Laurie Canter: +500000

Oliver Wilson: +500000

Kurt Kitayama: +500000