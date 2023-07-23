Watch: Antoine Rozner’s ‘brilliant’ bunker shot has fans in awe at The Open 2023

During the third round of the Open Championship 2023, Antoine Rozner played an impressive shot to get out of the bunker on the par-5 18th hole, leaving fans in awe of the French golfer.
After an underwhelming Friday round, Rozner rebounded with an impressive 4-under 67 on the third day at Royal Liverpool, moving him up seven spots to T4 with the help of three birdies, one bogey, and an eagle during the day. This marked his second 67 of the week, as he aggregated at 5-under after 54 holes.
Over the past week, we have seen how the bunkers have completely changed the fate of the players. For the uninitiated, Justin Thomas faced the wrath of the 18th hole on the first day when he shot a nine.
On the final hole of the day, Rozner's second shot found a greenside bunker just 32 yards away from the hole. With his right foot inside the bunker and his left knee on the green, the Frenchman executed the shot with precision.
The ball ended up only 8 feet away from the hole, setting up a comfortable putt for the 30-year-old golfer, resulting in his third birdie of the day. Fans erupted in joy after witnessing Rozner's magic.
When will Antoine Rozner resume play at the Open Championship 2023 on Sunday, July 23?
Antoine Rozner is paired with Jason Day for the final round of the Open Championship 2023. The duo will resume play at 8:55 a.m. EST. Day carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday to aggregate at 4-under after three days of golf. He made four birdies and two bogeys during the third round.
This is Rozner's second appearance at the Open Championship. He made his debut at the oldest major in 2021 when he finished T59. He has three title wins on the DP World Tour and is yet to make an impression in the majors.
Day ended his five-year drought on the PGA Tour a couple of months ago after triumphing at the AT&T Byron Nelson. This is his 11th start at the Open Championship, and it was the first time in his last three starts here that he made a cut.
What are the odds for the 2023 Open Championship?
Here are the odds for the 151st Open after three rounds:
- Brian Harman: -200
- Jon Rahm: +700
- Cameron Young: +750
- Viktor Hovland: +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Jason Day: +3000
- Rory McIlroy: +5500
- Sepp Straka: +5500
- Antoine Rozner: +8000
- Guido Migliozzi: +25000
- Tom Kim: +25000
- Jordan Spieth: +30000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +30000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +35000
- Alex Fitzpatrick: +40000
- Thomas Detry: +40000
- Max Homa: +50000
- Min Woo Lee: +50000
- Emiliano Grillo: +50000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +50000
- Matthew Jordan: +50000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +50000
- Zach J Johnson: +75000
- Sungjae Im: +75000
- Cameron Smith: +75000
- Rickie Fowler: +100000
- Patrick Cantlay: +100000
- Wyndham Clark: +100000
- Xander Schauffele: +100000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +100000
- Kyungnam Kang: +150000
- Romain Langasque: +200000
- Patrick Reed: +250000
- Corey Conners: +250000
- Henrik Stenson: +250000
- Byeong Hun An: +250000
- Michael Stewart: +500000
- Stewart Cink: +500000
- Alex Noren: +500000
- Matthew Southgate: +500000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +500000
- Alexander Bjork: +500000
- Ryan Fox: +500000
- Jordan Smith: +500000
- Brooks Koepka: +500000
- Laurie Canter: +500000
- Oliver Wilson: +500000
- Kurt Kitayama: +500000