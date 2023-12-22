Watch: Augusta National Golf Club posts a 1-hour-long video showing the fireplace burning for Christmas

The Augusta National Golf Club released an hour-long video of a fireplace decked out with gifts and Christmas trees as the festival season approaches. With just the blazing fire in the background, the historic golf club uploaded an odd yet intriguing video.

The only sound in the one-hour and three-second clip was the sound of the burning wood. Such 'ASMR' videos have gained prominence in recent years as they are known to relax viewers and give them a cozy feeling during the cold festive season.

In the video, two Christmas trees were placed on either side of the fireplace, which was adorned with greenery and red flowers. Beside the Christmas trees, on the right side, was a small paper cutout of Santa.

Gifts were also wrapped in green paper, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the Masters tournament. There was a sofa on the left with a pillow that bore the Masters logo. The surroundings were generally quite tranquil.

NUCLR Golf shared the video on its X account with a caption saying:

"JUST IN: Augusta National Golf Club has uploaded a 1-hour long video of a Christmas themed butler cabin. The video simply shows the fireplace burning."

The video largely received positive reactions from fans. One user commented:

"I don’t know that this one warranted the 🚨 😂 With that being said I’m absolutely putting this on in the background while I work."

"As the GOAT would say, “a tradition like no other," commented another fan.

"This is literally all we want but instead we get Rory and Morikawa in elf costumes looking like they’re being held against their will", wrote another user, referring to TaylorMade's recent Christmas video.

Mac Daddy Santa returns for the 2023 TaylorMade Christmas Card

Earlier this week, in addition to Augusta National Golf Club, TaylorMade uploaded a video featuring its brand ambassador to wish customers a Merry Christmas. The golf company created a unique video to carry on their Christmas card/video tradition, which they began in 2019.

The corporation created a unique Santa toy and gift-making store for this year's video, featuring Tiger Woods's Christmas character, Mac Daddy Santa. In the video, Santa oversaw proceedings as the other elves wrapped and packaged gifts for others.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull dressed as elves, who seemed to be working in Santa's store.

The video was dropped on the social media pages of TaylorMade with the caption:

"He’s making a list. Checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Mac Daddy Santa Claus is coming to town."

Some golfers were tasked with organizing the gifts; others were given the duty of packing them. A "Merry Christmas" greeting to the viewers from the company concluded the video.