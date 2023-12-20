Watch: TaylorMade’s Mac Daddy Santa returns for Christmas with Rory McIlroy, Brooke Henderson, Collin Morikawa and Nelly Korda as elves

Every year, TaylorMade releases a captivating Christmas video with its brand ambassadors in it. Eight PGA and LPGA Tour players are included in this year's video, including Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooke Henderson, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood.

TaylorMade made use of Tiger Woods' 'Mac Daddy Santa' for the holiday season this year. In 2016, he introduced himself as Mac Daddy Santa for the first time, saying that it is a Christmas tradition his kids loved. Now, he has returned to the role for the 2023 edition of TaylorMade's Christmas video.

This year, the golf company set up a toy-maker store for the festival celebration, where the golfers dressed as toy-maker elves and wrapped Christmas presents. While the elves, McIlroy, Henderson, Morikawa, Hull, and Korda packed gifts for the public, Santa was spotted overseeing the operations.

The video opened with Santa sporting a classic red Santa suit and cap, along with a long white beard, keeping a close check on the elves. Henderson was storing the gifts in the gift box, and McIlroy was occupied with hammering a nail on a golf club. She then sent Morikawa the package, who packed it in wrapping paper and handed it to Hull, who stored the boxes in Santa's sack.

Fleetwood was tasked with inspecting the toys. The English golfer was startled and backed away when a toy came up while he was twisting it. Scheffler was packing golf clubs for TaylorMade and handed them over to Korda, who was responsible for putting them in a systematic arrangement.

The video ended with Team TaylorMade wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Santa also had a list on which he wrote the names of naughty and nice people.

Check out the video below:

TaylorMade Christmas videos over the years

The tradition of TaylorMade sharing unique videos or cards wishing people a Merry Christmas started in 2019. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Dustin Johnson were featured on the 2019 card.

The golfers wore green pajamas with prints of Santa and various Christmas items, such as socks, gifts, and trees. Initially, people thought the image was phony, but later, the brand posted the video on its official social media account and captioned it:

"Twas the night before Christmas, and all cross the course...not a creature was club twirling, not a Tiger nor Wolff... the pin flags were placed on the greens with care, with hopes that Rory and DJ would soon be there. Jon, Jason and Collin would soon be to bed, with visions of birdies and eagles dancing in their head. Drivers and wedges and putters galore, #TeamTaylorMade wishes you Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and so much more!"

They released a special Christmas card in 2020 with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff, and Collin Morikawa. The golfers wore traditional clothes with caps and Santa prints. With their red and white socks dangling over the stair railing, they were pictured standing in a row beside the Christmas tree.

Arguably one of their best holiday cards was released in 2021. That year, TaylorMade once again teamed up with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to create the well-known "Triple Dog Dare" from The Christmas Story. The video also featured Fleetwood, Wolff, Morikawa, Garcia, and Johnson.

The company asked their golfers to sing Christmas carols the previous year. The sweet, fun video features Woods, McIlroy, Fleetwood, Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Charley Hull.

The brand continued the tradition in 2023, and their most recent Christmas video, which stars Mac Daddy Santa, has garnered mixed reviews from fans.