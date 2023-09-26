Watch: Ball 'vanishes' during drop test in the roughs at Ryder Cup-venue Marco Simone 

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to take place at the Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome Italy this week. The tournament will take place from September 29 to October 1 at the beautiful venue.

Recently a video went viral on the internet giving golf fans a glimpse of how tough the competition would be. Sports Journalist Mike Keegan has done a rough test at the Marco Simone Golf Course ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. He dropped a ball from a height and it was lost in the greens.

The NUCLR Golf shared a video on its X account with a caption saying:

"The rough at Marco Simone is no joke. “It’s vanished… So if you do find it…Good luck”

Fans also jumped into the comments section of the post to talk about the venue. One user said:

"Good! Hope it plays super tough all the way around."

"One would hope most tour courses would be set up to challenge the best in the world, to find the fecking fairways, if they want to shoot a low score. Yes, I know that's very rare in the US, but still...," wrote another user.

"Realistically how likely is it that a pro hits it there. I’m guessing absolutely no chance," yet another fan wrote.

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is a popular golf course situated in Guidonia, Spain. It is located just 10 miles from Rome.

The club has two golf courses, Course Campionato and Course Nord. The Course Campionato is a championship course having 18 holes while the Course Nord is a Resort course with only nine holes. Both the courses were designed by Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane.

The Championship course is around 6,343 m in length while the other one is 2,060 m. The venue was named after the castle of Marco Simone, a Roman-fortified manor farm.

Here is the details analysis of all the holes of the Marco Simone Golf Course:

1

Length: 501

Par: 5

2

Length: 170

Par: 3

3

Length: 490

Par: 5

4

Length: 343

Par: 4

5

Length: 157

Par: 3

6

Length: 323

Par: 4

7

Length: 406

Par: 4

8

Length: 373

Par: 4

9

Length: 389

Par: 4

10

Length: 342

Par: 4

11

Length: 179

Par: 3

12

Length: 476

Par: 5

13

Length: 378

Par: 4

14

Length: 385

Par: 4

15

Length: 330

Par: 4

16

Length: 501

Par: 5

17

Length: 179

Par: 3

18

Length: 421

Par: 4

The previous Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straight in Haven. It's a biennial tournament with venues alternating between Europe and America.