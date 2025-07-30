WATCH: Ben Griffin crashes PGA Tour rival's press conference at Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin crashed PGA Tour rival Ryan Gerard’s press conference at the Wyndham Championship before the tournament started. Griffin and Gerard were both part of the pre-tournament press conference at Sedgefield CC.In the press conference, Griffin took up the task of an interviewer, and Griffin asked Gerard if he'd like to credit anyone for his career establishment and opportunity to play at the Wyndham Championship, and following that, Gerard began to answer.The video of the hilarious chit-chat was uploaded by the PGA Tour's X page with a caption that read:“Ben Griffin crashed Ryan Gerard's press conference @WyndhamChamp 😂 It did not disappoint.”Before the Wyndham Championship, Griffin played a few PGA Tour tournaments this season. In 2025, he won the Charles Schwab Challenge with 12 under, and he had a second-place finish at the Memorial Tournament with 6 under.His other top 10 finishes were a T7 at the American Express with 19 under. Next, he had a T4 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and a T4 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 18 under, and 16 under, respectively. He secured a T8 at the PGA Championship with 4 under and a T10 at the U.S. Open with 5 over.Ben Griffin shared his feelings before starting to play at the Wyndham Championship. Ben Griffin joined the pre-tournament press conference at the Wyndham Championship to share his thoughts about playing at the tournament. It's the golfer's fourth consecutive start at the tournament, and his words were ( via Tee Scripts.com):“This tournament means a lot to me just growing up in Chapel Hill just up the road. Had some good finishes here. Yeah, my first year I played, Mark Brazil, the tournament director, gave me an exemption and I finished fourth and it was a really cool moment. I was on the Korn Ferry Tour, was just getting my PGA TOUR card for that coming fall and it was a really cool experience to kind of jump start my PGA TOUR career.”He continued, “But yeah, this is one of my favorite events of the year, just a lot of family and friends close by. So really excited to come in this week with a lot more freedom than last kind of couple years being on the bubble of the Playoffs. Pretty much locked up a lot of things coming into this week so playing stress free golf…it's definitely way up there on my list.”The Wyndham Championship has a star-studded field with other golfers like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, and others. The tournament will start on July 31st and run till August 3rd, making it a four-day tournament. The event will take place at the Sedgefield CC, flaunting $8.2 million.