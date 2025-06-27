WATCH: Ben Griffin gets unusual ruling after shot takes wild bounce into camera cart at the Rocket Classic 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 27, 2025 04:11 GMT
Ben Griffin
Ben Griffin's shot lands in camera utility cart during Rocket Classic 2025, Round 1 (Image via X@PGATour)

Ben Griffin had an unusual ruling during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 that ended up in his favor. The two-time PGA Tour champion's shot landed in a camera utility cart, resulting in a rare decision from the rules officials.

On Thursday, June 26, Griffin fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 on the opening day at Detroit Golf Club. He picked up four birdies and an eagle in the first round and also took home an experience he will remember for a long time.

On the par-5 14th hole, Griffin launched a 305-yard tee shot to the right fairway. From there, he hit his 258-yard approach shot toward the right rough, but the ball took a wild bounce and ended up in a camera utility cart parked near the rough.

Following this, the broadcast team and officials arrived at the spot, and after a lengthy discussion, decided to give Griffin a free drop. The drop was granted considering the jib cart a movable obstruction, allowing him to place the ball at the nearest reference point.

Here's the video:

From there, the ball traveled 40 yards, and Ben Griffin saved par by two-putting the hole.

Ben Griffin's performance at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 1 explored

Ben Griffin had a red-hot start at the Rocket Classic 2025 as he holed an eagle on the par-4 first hole. He then picked up birdies on the third, fifth, and seventh holes to shoot 31 on the front nine. On the back nine, he failed to pick up more than one birdie and carded a 66.

Here's a look at Griffin's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 1:

  • Par 4, Hole 1: 2 (-2)
  • Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (-2)
  • Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (-3)
  • Par 5, Hole 4: 4 (-4)
  • Par 3, Hole 5: 3 (-4)
  • Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (-4)
  • Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-5)
  • Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (-5)
  • Par 3, Hole 9: 3 (-5)
  • OUT: 31 (-5)
  • Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (-5)
  • Par 3, Hole 11: 3 (-5)
  • Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (-5)
  • Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (-5)
  • Par 5, Hole 14: 5 (-5)
  • Par 3, Hole 15: 3 (-5)
  • Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (-6)
  • Par 5, Hole 17: 4 (-6)
  • Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (-6)
  • IN: 35 (-6)
  • Total: 66 (-6)

Following the first day’s action at Detroit Golf Club, Ben Griffin is four shots behind Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy. Min Woo Lee, Mark Hubbard, and Max Greyserman are one stroke behind at 9-under.

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

