WATCH: Ben Griffin tosses ball to test Torrey Pines' brutal rough ahead of Genesis Invitational

Ben Griffin recently tossed the ball to test Torrey Pines rough ahead of the Genesis Invitational. The 99th edition of the tournament has been shifted to Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California.

In a recent video posted by Griffin on X, he could be seen holding a Maxfli BG golf ball. He then tossed the ball into the thick grass in the backdrop of a lush golf course with a tree in the centre and a view of the ocean in the distance. As the ball landed, it disappeared almost instantly, settling deep into the rough.

Therefore, the rough at Torrey Pines is dense and thick and if the ball doesn't land on the fairways, it'd be difficult for golfers to cleanly strike the ball from the rough. Griffin captioned the post:

"Better hit the fairways this week @thegenesisinv (eyes emoji)"

Torrey Pines Golf Course is known for its thick Kikuya grass. Talking about how to deal with it, Golf coach Mark Blackburn said (via Golf Digest):

"There's so much more to evaluate. What kind of grass is around your ball? Is it sitting at the bottom, the middle or the top?"

"You're basically choosing from two different shots. One is a steep swing with a lot of speed, where you pop it up and out. The other is more of a shallower approach where you hit a kind of rolling hook that runs out," Blackburn added.

Ben Griffin missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open which was held at Torrey Pines Golf Course two weeks back. As such, he will be looking to make the cut this time around.

How did Ben Griffin perform in 2024?

Ben Griffin had a decent 2024 season on the PGA Tour. In 35 starts, he made 25 cuts, missing the cut on nine occasions. He secured five top-10 finishes along with a runner-up finish and 13 top-25 finishes. The 28-year-old eventually finished 57th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Griffin's best performances include a second-finish at the RBC Canadian Open, a T5 at the John Deere Classic, and a T7 at the Wyndham Championship. His other notable finishes include an eight-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and a T9 at The American Express.

Let's take a look at Ben Griffin's performances in PGA Tour tournaments in 2024:

Sony Open in Hawaii : T30

: T30 The American Express : T9

: T9 Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T58

: T58 WM Phoenix Open : T28

: T28 The Genesis Invitational : T37

: T37 Cognizant Classic : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Puerto Rico Open : T55

: T55 THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Valspar Championship : T17

: T17 Texas Children's Houston Open : T36

: T36 Valero Texas Open : T39

: T39 Corales Puntacana Championship : T14

: T14 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : T13

: T13 Myrtle Beach Classic : T16

: T16 PGA Championship : Withdrawn

: Withdrawn Charles Schwab Challenge : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut RBC Canadian Open : 2

: 2 The Memorial Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Travelers Championship : 67

: 67 Rocket Mortgage Classic : T31

: T31 John Deere Classic : T5

: T5 Genesis Scottish Open : T39

: T39 The Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 3M Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Wyndham Championship : T7

: T7 FedEx St. Jude Championship : T50

: T50 Sanderson Farms Championship : T37

: T37 Black Desert Championship : T11

: T11 Shriners Children's Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP : T22

: T22 World Wide Technology Championship : T24

: T24 Butterfield Bermuda Championship : 8

: 8 The RSM Classic: T15

