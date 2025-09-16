Watch: Bennett Scheffler joins Scottie Scheffler for fan signing after Procore Championship win

Scottie Scheffler has secured his fourth victory of the season at the 2025 Procore Championship. He carded a final round 5-under 67 to grab the one-stroke win over Ben Griffin at Silverado. After his victory, the World No. 1 went to sign autographs for his fans.Interestingly, Scheffler was joined by his little boy, Bennett. PGA Tour, in collaboration with Scottie Scheffler and Procore Championship, shared a reel on Instagram, featuring the father-son duo.Below a carousel of three slides, shared on September 15, the caption of the post read:&quot;Bennett Scheffer joined in on the post-round autograph session with dad @procoreChampionship❤️&quot;The text written over the first clip read:&quot;He wants to be an adult. He doesn't now that he's a baby.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second clip showed Scheffler signing the autographs while his son tried to copy him. In the third clip, Bennett was seen mounting the table while Schefler tried to save the papers from his little one.Scottie Scheffler captured his sixth PGA TOUR title of the season with a one-stroke victory at the Procore Championship. On Saturday, he surged back into contention by firing a 64 that trimmed his deficit to just two shots after beginning the third round eight strokes behind at Silverado Resort.On Sunday, Scheffler built momentum early, playing the front nine in 32 and nearly holing his approach on the 10th to pull even. When Ben Griffin bogeyed the 14th, Scheffler moved into the solo lead for the first time. Griffin still had a chance on the final green with a 60-foot eagle putt to force a playoff, but a three-putt ended his hopes. Scottie Scheffler closed with a steady 5-under 67 to seal the win in his tournament debut.When Scottie Scheffler took his son into a members-only grillAhead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, Scottie Scheffler admitted that he once took the Claret Jug, along with his 14-month-old son Bennett, into an age-restricted part of his home course, Royal Oaks.Scheffler explained that he brought the trophy to Royal Oaks on more than one occasion. One afternoon, while his wife Meredith was busy, he decided to take Bennett to the course. The toddler hit a few golf balls before Scheffler carried him into the 19th hole grill, which is normally reserved for men 19 years or older. Scheffler said, via ASAP Sports:“We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun… I brought it up to Royal Oaks a couple times, my home course, and one afternoon I think Meredith was getting a haircut or something, and I was resting and so I had Bennett, and I took him to Royal Oaks. He whacked some golf balls around, and we hung out for a bit.&quot;I took him to the 19th hole with me, and I got some pretty funny pictures with Bennett sitting in the 19th hole at the men’s only grill where you’ve got to be --I think you’ve got to be 19 to get in there, but I figured if we bring in a couple major championship trophies with us, they’ll let the rules slide on that one… Yeah, a lot of people got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun.&quot;Scheffler’s wife and son were also present at Royal Portrush when he lifted the Claret Jug for his fourth career major. While many shared the joy of drinking from the trophy, it was the playful moment with Bennett at the clubhouse that made the victory even more memorable.