WATCH: Billy Horschel hands Just Stop Oil protester to police at The Open 2023

Oil protestors attempted to disrupt the 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Friday, July 21. They previously created disruption during the 2023 Wimbledon Championship by hurling orange confetti on the tennis court. They now tried to disrupted golfers at the major in the United Kingdom.

One of the protesters used orange smoke and powder to strobe the Royal Liverpool's little eye hole. However, American golfer Billy Horschel surrendered her to the police.

NUCLR Golf, a fan account, shared a video of Horschel handling the protectors to the police.

"@BillyHo_Golf handed over one of the Just Stop Oil protesters to police after they stormed the 17th hole with a smoke flare & orange powder. Billy got a huge applause from the crowd," they wrote in the caption.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🛢️ ‍♀️@BillyHo_Golf handed over one of the Just Stop Oil protesters to police after they stormed the 17th hole with a smoke flare & orange powder.



Billy got a huge applause from the crowd



pic.twitter.com/Y2uMq1nGyh 🛢️‍♀️@BillyHo_Golf handed over one of the Just Stop Oil protesters to police after they stormed the 17th hole with a smoke flare & orange powder.Billy got a huge applause from the crowd

Fans took to the comments area to express their displeasure with the Oil Protector's actions. One fan wrote:

"Ridiculous! i wonder how they got in the british open. did they walk all the way from their house? or used oil for transportation"

ً @gu3sswh0_mf @NUCLRGOLF @BillyHo_Golf ridiculous! i wonder how they got in the british open. did they walk all the way from their house? or used oil for transportation 🤡

"Well done, Billy!"

"Class from Billy"

It is worth noting that Billy Horschel has struggled to make the cut at the Major. He finished the second round with a score of 75, making him six over par.

The anticipated cut line for the Open Championship is +2, and Hosrchel ended four strokes behind. He had a slow start to the game after making two bogeys in the first round on Thursday. After 36 holes, he only managed to sink three birdies.

The American began the second round with two consecutive bogeys on the first two holes. However, he swiftly got back in the game with two consecutive birdies on nine. However, he made four bogeys in the second half and missed the cut.

Merseyside police stiffen the security for the Open Championship

Major sporting events have been disrupted by the Oil protester. They have already infiltrated the Wimbledon Cup, World Snooker Championship, Rugby Premiership final, Grand National, and Ashes, all of which were held in the United Kingdom earlier this year. They want the government to stop a new fossil fuel license and production in the country.

As the final major of the year is set to take place in Merseyside, police have already begun to tighten the security in the area.

Merseyside Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins issued a statement before the start of the 151st major event, according to The Guardian:

"The public should expect to see high‑visibility policing across the event as we complement and support other security agencies. There are a number of plans and processes in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to spectators and local residents and businesses."

"Antisocial behaviour, disorder and criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we will be robust with anyone who behaves in such a manner," he added. "Visitors can help the organisers by giving themselves extra time to get to the course, arriving in good time and limiting the number of bags and other items they bring along. They should also expect to undergo the normal security checks, including bag searches."

It is pertinent to note that the Open Championship will have its finale on Sunday, July 23.