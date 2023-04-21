Watch: Brandon Matthews' caddie climbs shops roofs to retrieve a ball at Zurich Classic

After the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Brandon Matthews took the lead. The American golfer tied for first place with Wyndham Clark and his teammate Beau Hossler on Thursday after scoring under 11 with his friend Sean O'Hair.

To secure the position, his caddie went above and beyond to assist him in retrieving the ball. When Brandon Matthews hit the ball during the first round, it landed on top of a small hoarding. Matthews' caddie ascended to the top to find his ball.

The PGA Tour shared a video on their Twitter account with the caption saying:

"Whatever it takes. Brandon Matthews's caddie went above and beyond to retrieve this ball at Zurich Classic."

Fans found it very normal and jumped into the comments section to write:

"Normal"

while others wrote:

"Someone buy @B_Matthews12 a dozen golf balls. Talk about being cheap @Zurich_Classic"

"Let’s go Borja! Great caddy"

"Piri!!! Best caddy ever!!"

2023 Zurich Classic Day 2 tee times

Tee No. 1

9:20 am – Kyle Stanley/Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst/Robert Garrigus

9:31 am – John Daly/David Duval, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

9:42 am – Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman/Harry Higgs

9:53 am – Tyler Duncan/Nick Lebioda, Brice Garnett/Greyson Sigg

10:04 am – Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh

10:15 am – Matt Wallace/Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen/M.J. Daffue

10:26 am – Justin Lower/Dylan Wu, Ben An/S.H. Kim

10:37 am – Max McGreevy/Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren/Ben Taylor

10:48 am – Aaron Baddeley/Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers

10:59 am – Carson Young/Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall/Akshay Bhatia

1:35 pm – Ryan Palmer/Scott Piercy, Bill Haas/Jonathan Byrd

1:46 pm – Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder/Doc Redman

1:57 pm – Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh

2:08 pm – Sam Burns/Billy Horschel, Harris English/Tom Hoge

2:19 pm – Max Homa/Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

2:30 pm – J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

2:41 pm – Les Hodges/Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic

2:52 pm – Jimmy Walker/D.A. Points, Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett

3:03 pm – Fabian Gómez/Augusto Núñez, Cody Gribble/Paul Haley II

3:14 pm – Brent Grant/Kevin Roy, Tano Goya/Trevor Werbylo

Tee No. 10

9:20 am – Jonas Blixt/David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

9:31 am – Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

9:42 am – Zach Johnson/Steve Stricker, Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

9:53 am – Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

10:04 am – Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

10:15 am – Russell Knox/Chris Stuard, Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler

10:26 am – Thomas Detry/Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman

10:37 am – Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard

10:48 am – Davis Thompson/Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander/Carl Yuan

10:59 am – Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen

1:35 pm – Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray

1:46 pm – Jason Dufner/Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan/Chad Collins

1:57 pm – Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman/Ryan Armour

2:08 pm – Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

2:19 pm – Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski/Scott Brown

2:30 pm – Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry/Austin Cook

2:41 pm – Michael Thompson/Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid

2:52 pm – Sung Kang/Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky/Aaron Rai

3:03 pm – Chris Stroud/William McGirt, Andrew Novak/Trevor Cone

3:14 pm – Austin Eckroat/Scott Harrington, Zac Blair/Zecheng Dou

