WATCH: Brian Campbell's girlfriend nearly breaks down in tears after his winning putt at Mexico Open

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 24, 2025 04:46 GMT
Brian Campbell
Brian Campbell's wife gets emotional on the golfer's win at Mexico Open (image via x@PGATour)

On Sunday, February 23, Brian Campbell bettered Aldrich Potgieter in the dramatic playoff to win the Mexico Open. The moment was emotional not just for him but for his girlfriend, Kelsi McKee, who couldn't control her emotions once the golfer made the winning putt.

Ad

Campbell entered the final round of the Mexico Open one stroke behind Potgieter. He carded a 2-under 70 to equal the South African youngster, who shot 71, his worst round of the week. In the first playoff hole, both players made par on the eighteenth. On the next extra hole, while Potgieter missed the six-footer, the 31-year-old golfer comfortably birdied the four-footer to claim his maiden win.

As Brian Campbell made the winning putt, his girlfriend, Kelsi McKee, nearly broke into tears at the historic moment. Here's the video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"She's just my rock out here," - Brian Campbell hails his girlfriend after the Mexico Open win

Brian Campbell with his girlfriend Kelsi McKee after winning the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Brian Campbell with his girlfriend Kelsi McKee after winning the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

During the winner's press conference, Brian Campbell thanked his family and girlfriend for their support throughout his career.

Ad
"My family means everything," he said. "They are the sole reason why I'm here today. Without their support, I don't know what I would be doing. They're so special to me. They have supported me this whole time. It's not all been good. I had a struggle period for many years. They've let me keep getting after it.
Ad
"And Kelsi, I can't say enough about her, she's just my rock out here. I get to do what I get to do and she's always there in my corner. It's just been a blessing. Thank you so much," he added.

Speaking about the emotional winning moment, Campbell said that Kelsi's emotions reflected what he felt on the inside.

Ad
"It's really hard to put it into words. You play so hard, you put your heart out there, you grind not just four days but really all week long we're out here. So to have it culminate like this has just been really special," he added.

The purse size of the Mexico Open was $9 million, and Brian Campbell bagged a paycheck of $1,260,000 as the winner's share. Besides, he has also jumped to 12th in the FedEx Cup standings. This win has also made him eligible to compete in all the remaining Signature Events, The Players Championship, The Masters, and the PGA Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी