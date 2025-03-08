WATCH: Brian Harman makes unthinkable 177-yard eagle at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Brian Harman is currently in action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The US golfer hit an incredible 177-yard eagle in Round 3 of the Signature event.

Playing the par-4 18th hole on Saturday, Harman found himself in a tough spot after his ball landed in the rough, which is unusually thick at Bay Hill this year. It was also 177 yards away from the hole, which is a considerable distance to cover.

However, the ace golfer stunned the crowds as he achieved an unthinkable eagle. The ball initially landed in the greens before smoothly rolling down into the hole. The PGA Tour shared the video of the amazing shot from the NBC coverage.

At the time of writing, Brian Harman is placed T41 after carding a total score of 4-over in the ongoing Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners are currently leading the standings with 9-under.

"I think it’s a bad idea" - Brian Harman on upcoming golf ball rollback rule changes

Brian Harman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

The USGA and the R&A made a joint statement in December 2023 that golf ball rollbacks will be introduced in the elite circuit in 2028. As golfers have started hitting really long distances, the movement will be brought in to curb the distance that a golf ball can travel.

The new rule has been brought in for the "long-term stability" of golf. However, the Player Advisory Council of the PGA Tour is staunchly against this new policy, as Maverick McNealy stated that the PAC is "as united" against the rule as he had ever seen.

Brian Harman is also on the council. He talked about the new rule at the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"I think it’s a bad idea. I can’t get on board. There are so many more steps we can take to mitigate distance with golf course setup, driver set up before you force companies to R&D a bunch of things," he said (via Golfweek).

The PGA Tour had reportedly conducted several tests to judge the effects of the new rule. Harman had taken part in one of them and agreed that his hit was a "lot shorter".

"I hit it a lot shorter. The farther you hit it, the less you are affected by the first version of the golf ball. It’s the first version but that was the finding," he added.

Many other golfers with different swings and speeds on the PGA Tour had participated in the tests.

