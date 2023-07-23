WATCH: Brian Harman’s ‘wiggle dance’ at The Open 2023 has fans questioning their TVs

Brian Harman is enjoying his lead in the ongoing 2023 Open Championship. His blistering performance helped him to secure the top spot on the leaderboard with a score of under 12. He is all set to kick start the final round five strokes ahead of the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young.

Harman was caught doing a wiggle dance for straight 20 seconds before making the shot during the third round of the major on Saturday, July 22. On Saturday, he did 12 club wiggles and then a swing on the Royal Liverpool's 12th tee.

The unusual move had admirers questioning if it was real or if there was a glitch in the system. Fans reacted to Brian Harman's dance move on Twitter.

"I thought my TV was glitching!" one fan wrote.

"Brian Harman and his little wiggle dance thing that he does before his golf swing makes it look like he’s holding in a fart or something. I get what he’s doing... and he’s leading The Open so it’s working, just looks so funny!" another wrote.

ChampChamp Golf @ChampChampGolf



I get what he’s doing... and he’s leading The Open so it’s working, just looks so funny! Brian Harman and his little wiggle dance thing that he does before his golf swing makes it look like he’s holding in a fart or somethingI get what he’s doing... and he’s leading The Open so it’s working, just looks so funny! pic.twitter.com/5wjAPjjxm1

"It was either 16 or 17 waggles. I lost count," another fan wrote.

The Golf Travel Guru @GuruGolfTravel @ukgolfguy It was either 16 or 17 waggles. I lost count

It's worth noting that Brian Harman is aiming for his first major victory. He has won two PGA Tour events to date, with his best finish at the Open coming in 2022, when he finished sixth.

"Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me"- Brian Harman sets his sight on winning the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman had a fantastic start to the 2023 Open Championship, carding five birdies and one bogey in the opening round. He made four birdies and one eagle in the second round to score 65.

Harman played two amazing rounds at the Open Championship. However, he struggled a bit with his performance on Saturday as he could only make four birdies and two bogeys.

Harman opened up about his third-round performance in a conversation with the media, saying:

"It would have been really easy to let the wheels start spinning and really kind of let it get out of control, but I just kind of doubled down on my routine and knew I was hitting it well, even though I hadn't hit any good shots yet. Staying patient out there is paramount. Sometimes it's a lot harder than others. But really proud of the way that I hung in there."

Despite a poor run in the third round, Brian Harman is still in contention to clinch the trophy on Sunday. He went on to talk about the major, saying:

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Harman is slated to start the fourth round of the Open at 9:15 am ET.