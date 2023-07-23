How tall is Brian Harman? The Open 2023 leader's physical attributes explored

Brian Harman took the lead at the 151st Open Championship following the inaugural round on Thursday, July 20, and extended it in the next two rounds. He is leading the major tournament by five strokes over Cameron Young.

The American golfer made 13 birdies in three rounds along with an eagle. His 5 ft 7 inches height has helped him to take big shots at the major with ease. Brian Harman stands at a height of 1.70 m and weighs around 155 lb.

He was born on January 19, 1987, in Savannah, Georgia and attended the University of Georgia. Having turned pro in 2009, Harman has won four professional events in his career including two PGA Tour events. He has competed in all four majors. However, his best finish was recorded at the US Open in 2017, when he finished in second place.

Brian Harman secured 12th position at the Masters in 2021, 13th at the PGA Championship in 2017 and sixth at The Open Championship last year.

Brian Harman's odds for the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman will go into the final round of the 2023 Open Championship with a five-stroke advantage over Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. This week, he has a stronger chance of winning his first major championship.

Harman can easily win the major, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds of -200.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the following are the odd points of the 2023 Open Championship:

Brian Harman (-12): -200

Cameron Young (-7): +750

Jon Rahm (-6): +750

Viktor Hovland (-5): +2200

Tommy Fleetwood (-5): +2800

Jason Day (-5): +3500

Sepp Straka (-5): +5500

Antoine Rozner (-5): +9000

Rory McIlroy (-3): +5500

"Staying patient out there is paramount" - Brian Harman talks about his performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman started the 2023 Open Championship with two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and the sixth holes on Thursday, July 20. He carded five birdies and just one bogey to finish with a score of 67.

The second round certainly was a game-changer as he canned four birdies and an eagle on the 18th, without any bogey to score 65. He played in the third round of 69 to maintain the lead in the major.

Speaking of his Saturday performance, Harman said to the media:

"It would have been really easy to let the wheels start spinning and really kind of let it get out of control, but I just kind of doubled down on my routine and knew I was hitting it well, even though I hadn't hit any good shots yet. Staying patient out there is paramount. Sometimes it's a lot harder than others. But really proud of the way that I hung in there."

He is looking forward to winning the major on Sunday.

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life," Harman added. "It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Brian Harman will tee off for the final round on Sunday, July 23 at 9:15 am ET alongside Cameron Young.