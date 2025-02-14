WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau becomes 'life of the party' at the LIV Golf Adelaide watering hole

Bryson DeChambeau became the 'life of the party' on the par-3 12th hole at the ongoing LIV Golf Adelaide. The tournament is being held at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16.

In a video posted by DeChambeau's team Crushers GC on X (formerly Twitter), he could be seen energizing the crowd on the watering hole during the first round. In the clip, he acknowledges the crowd by raising his club before waving it in the air and receiving an enormous cheer.

The LIV Golfer also swang his club hyping the spectators and blew a kiss to the crowd, waving at them several times.

At the end of the clip, DeChambeau could be seen mimicking a choir conductor to engage the crowd.

Crushers GC captioned the post:

"Bryson is having way to much fun out there (laugh emoji)"

Responding to the clip, LIV Golf's official page wrote:

"Life of the party"

Bryson DeChambeau has seen a significant rise in popularity because of his YouTube channel. He has done the "Break 50" challenge with Donald Trump, John Daly and Tom Brady, with the videos having garnered millions of views.

After tying for sixth at LIV Golf Riyadh, DeChambeau started strongly at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He teed off on the 18th hole with Legion XIII's Jon Rahm and his teammate Anthony Kim. He scored seven birdies on the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, 14th, 16th, and 18th holes against two bogeys on par-4 second and a double bogey on par-5 seventh.

The 31-year-old finished with a score of 4-under 68 and is tied for fourth with Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer. Sam Horsefield is leading the leaderboard with a score of 6-under 66 while Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann are tied for second at 5-under.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in 2024?

Bryson DeChambeau had a solid 2024 season, finishing eighth in the season standings on LIV Golf. In 13 LIV Golf starts, he had two top-5 finishes, seven top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes.

His best finishes on LIV Golf came at Jeddah where he finished fourth and at Nashville where he tied for third. His performance in the 2024 Masters was spectacular as he won the US Open by one stroke over Rory McIlroy. He tied for sixth at the Masters tournament and finished second at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the 2024 LIV Tournaments:

LIV Golf Mayakoba : T25

: T25 LIV Golf Las Vegas : T9

: T9 LIV Golf Jeddah : 4

: 4 LIV Golf Hong Kong : T6

: T6 LIV Golf Miami : T7

: T7 LIV Golf Adelaide : T26

: T26 LIV Golf Singapore : T27

: T27 LIV Golf Houston : T18

: T18 LIV Golf Nashville : T3

: T3 LIV Golf Andalucía : 9

: 9 LIV Golf United Kingdom : T11

: T11 LIV Golf Greenbrier : T15

: T15 LIV Golf Chicago : T6

: T6 LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T40

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament : T6

: T6 PGA Championship : 2

: 2 U.S. Open : 1

: 1 The Open: Missed Cut

