WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau climbs a golf fan’s home balcony at LIV Golf Adelaide

During the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide, Bryson DeChambeau made an unexpected visit to a golf fan. However, this was not to surprise the fan but simply to get the yardage from that point.

DeChambeau is in Adelaide, Australia, this week for LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, which began on Friday, February 14, at Grange Golf Club. He carded a 4-under 68 in the opening round and was two shots off the lead.

On Saturday, February 15, DeChambeau was 2-under for the day before reaching the par-5 10th hole. While playing the tenth, he jumped onto the balcony of a fan’s residence near the golf course. After that, he asked for a rangefinder to get the yardage. The whole situation was quite funny as the broadcasters also found the unusual sight hilarious.

Here's the clip:

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at the LIV Golf Adelaide, Day 2?

Bryson DeChambeau carded a 1-over 73 in the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide, finishing at 3-under after 36 holes. He is tied for ninth and sits six strokes off the lead.

DeChambeau had a decent start to the day and was 3-under after the opening eleven holes. However, things went south for him after that, as he made five bogeys in a six-hole stretch from the 12th to the 17th before birdying the final hole.

Following the second day's action at Grange Golf Club, Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), and Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) share the lead at 9-under, three strokes ahead of Joaquin Niemann.

Here's the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide after Day 2:

T1. Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) -9

T1. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) -9

T1. Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) -9

4. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) -6

5. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) -5

T6. Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) -4

T6. Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) -4

T6. David Puig (Fireballs GC) -4

T9. Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) -3

T9. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) -3

T9. Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) -3

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) -3

T9. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) -3

T9. Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) -3

T15. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) -2

T15. Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) -2

T15. Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) -2

T15. Richard Bland (Cleeks GC) -2

T15. Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) -2

T20. Paul Casey (Crushers GC) -1

T20. Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC) -1

T20. Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) -1

T20. Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) -1

T20. Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC) -1

T20. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) -1

