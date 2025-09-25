Bryson DeChambeau made a dramatic entrance at Bethpage Black as he stepped up for his first tee shot at the Ryder Cup. The American, playing his third Ryder Cup, was greeted by an excited crowd that turned the moment into a sing-along.Fans were heard singing Queen’s 1977 hit We Will Rock You, written by guitarist Brian May. Known for popular songs like The Show Must Go On among others, May has built an estimated net worth of $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.Bryson DeChambeau joined in with the crowd before hitting his drive. Watch the video here.He remains one of the most talked-about players on the U.S. team, a fact even captain Keegan Bradley acknowledges.“His golfing ability alone is an X factor for our team, but also, he's a really fiery player. When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not. We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson, and he brings that every day,” Bradley said.Fans still remember 2021 at Whistling Straits when DeChambeau drove the first green and won his match, helping the U.S. to a 19–9 win. His popularity has only grown since. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and missed the 2023 Ryder Cup, but winning the 2024 U.S. Open and staying active on YouTube have kept him a fan favorite.Scottie Scheffler talked about Bryson DeChambeau’s energy ahead of the Ryder CupScottie Scheffler praised Bryson DeChambeau as a key spark for Team USA, highlighting the energy and competitiveness he brings to the squad. According to Scheffler, DeChambeau thrives on representing the U.S. and helps set a positive, lively atmosphere in the team room.Scottie Scheffler, who has partnered with Bryson DeChambeau in the past, called him a great teammate and a strong competitor.&quot;I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits and he was a tremendous guy to be out to be golf course with. He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room,&quot; Scheffler said of DeChambeau as quoted by tennisworldusa.&quot;He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country. He's a multiple-time U.S. Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American I think means a lot to him as well,” Scheffler said.This time, captain Keegan Bradley has paired DeChambeau with Justin Thomas for their first Ryder Cup outing together in the foursomes (alternate shot) format. They will take on Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who went 2-0 in this format at the last Ryder Cup in Rome.